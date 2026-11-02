When a Payment Is Authorised but Fraudulent: How Banks Are Rethinking Scam Protection

A bank can process a payment exactly as its customer instructed and still become part of a damaging fraud. In an authorised push payment scam, the customer approves the transfer but does so because a criminal has misrepresented the recipient, the reason for payment or an urgent threat. Conventional …

The problem with a technically correct transfer

A bank can process a payment exactly as its customer instructed and still become part of a damaging fraud. In an authorised push payment scam, the customer approves the transfer but does so because a criminal has misrepresented the recipient, the reason for payment or an urgent threat. Conventional authentication proves that the right customer logged in; it does not necessarily prove that the customer understood the true destination or purpose.

This distinction matters as banking becomes faster. Customers value instant transfers, digital onboarding and uninterrupted access. Criminals exploit the same speed by inventing invoice changes, false investment opportunities and impersonation stories. The response cannot simply be to treat every authenticated payment as safe. Banks increasingly need to assess the surrounding context: who is being paid, whether the beneficiary is new, whether the pattern is unusual and whether the customer may be under pressure.

The UK provides a concrete policy experiment

The United Kingdom introduced mandatory reimbursement protections for qualifying authorised push payment fraud on 7 October 2024. Under the framework, eligible individuals, microenterprises and charities have rights covering specified payments through the Faster Payments System and CHAPS, subject to the governing requirements and exclusions [1][2]. The regime does not cover every international transfer or every type of payment.

For eligible claims, reimbursement is generally expected within five working days, with an outside limit of 35 working days in cases requiring further assessment. A maximum of £85,000 applies under the policy, with a possible excess of up to £100 in specified cases, subject to protections for vulnerable consumers [1]. These rules are important not because they eliminate scams, but because they redistribute some consequences and strengthen incentives for payment providers to prevent fraud before money leaves the system.

Why receiving banks matter

Fraud prevention was once framed largely as a sending-bank problem: the customer gives an instruction, the bank checks it and the funds depart. Yet fraudsters usually need an account or other receiving arrangement to collect and move the proceeds. Monitoring those destinations can reveal patterns that a sending institution cannot see. Repeated incoming transfers from unrelated victims, rapid cash-outs or unusual changes in account behaviour may be relevant indicators.

The UK framework creates shared incentives across sending and receiving payment service providers rather than treating the latter as passive endpoints [1]. The broader lesson applies beyond that jurisdiction even where different legal rules govern reimbursement. Effective controls require cooperation around mule accounts, suspicious beneficiary behaviour and rapid responses to reported scams. The challenge is to share useful signals lawfully and proportionately, without assuming that a payment must be criminal simply because it is unusual.

The limits of name matching

Confirmation of Payee and similar account-name checking services can help customers see when the named beneficiary does not match the destination account. Such checks are particularly relevant when a criminal substitutes bank details on a genuine invoice. The PSR identifies beneficiary-name checks as one element of the UK's broader prevention arrangements [1].

A matching name, however, is not proof of a legitimate transaction. A fraudster may control an account in a plausible name, or the customer may have been persuaded that the recipient is trustworthy. Conversely, ordinary business practices can produce legitimate name differences, such as trading names, group entities or payment processors. A well-designed warning should explain what has been checked and what has not. If an alert appears too frequently or gives an impression of certainty that the technology cannot support, customers may begin to ignore it.

Better friction instead of universal friction

Slowing down every transfer would undermine a central benefit of digital payments. Banks therefore need to distinguish the situations where a brief interruption meaningfully reduces risk from routine low-risk transactions. A first payment to a new beneficiary immediately after a suspicious telephone call may justify an additional confirmation step. A familiar scheduled transfer may not.

Risk-based friction can include a clear beneficiary warning, a short cooling-off interval, a request to independently verify instructions or access to a trained staff member. It should be designed around evidence and tested for false positives. A customer should not have to navigate a confusing series of messages simply to make an ordinary payment. Equally, a slick user interface should not conceal important information about irreversible or hard-to-recover transfers. The strongest experience is one that protects without misleading.

Treat fraud operations as a service chain

Scam controls depend on account data, identity systems, transaction monitoring, customer-service teams, external databases and sometimes other payment companies. A failure in any one component can weaken the overall response. The Basel Committee's principles for operational resilience emphasise governance, critical operations, third-party dependencies, incident management and business continuity [4]. Although those principles are broader than payment fraud, they provide a useful structure for designing controls.

Banks should know which team can stop a transfer, who can contact the receiving institution, how a case is escalated outside normal business hours and whether the customer is given a consistent explanation. Exercising these procedures against simulated scam cases can expose delays that standard compliance reports miss. Fraud prevention is not just a model score. It is a coordinated capability spanning technology, operations, legal duties and human judgement.

Measure what prevention actually accomplishes

A fraud detection system may report an impressive rate of alerts while still failing to prevent material customer losses. Institutions need metrics that reflect outcomes: losses prevented, confirmed scam rates, time to intervene, recovery success, reimbursement handling and the burden placed on legitimate customers. The PSR's reimbursement dashboard provides public information for its reporting period, while noting methodological limitations and revisions [3].

Performance comparisons should control for changes in customer mix, reporting quality and the types of cases covered by each regime. A high reimbursement rate is not the same as a low incidence of scams, and a low claim count does not by itself demonstrate strong prevention. Firms should also examine complaints and customer understanding. A warning that the customer technically accepted but did not comprehend may be less useful than its completion statistics suggest.

The customer relationship after a scam

The way a bank responds to a victim can influence trust long after the payment. Customers may be embarrassed, confused or afraid that they will be blamed. A fragmented process that requires the story to be repeated to several departments adds avoidable stress. Clear instructions, proportionate evidence requests and timely updates can make a significant difference even where legal reimbursement is uncertain.

Communications should explain which rules apply, which payment methods are covered, when an investigation may take longer and what the customer can do immediately. Firms should avoid suggesting that every victim will automatically receive a refund or that responsibility always rests with the customer. The relevant law, scheme rules, customer conduct and facts of the case all matter. Protecting customers means handling both the financial and human consequences with care.

Designing an intervention that customers understand

Financial institutions should test warning messages with real customers rather than judging them only through internal compliance reviews. A warning that uses unfamiliar terms such as account mule or beneficiary manipulation may be legally comprehensive yet operationally ineffective. Customers under pressure need concise explanations, an opportunity to stop and a safe way to verify the facts independently. Where a payment is challenged, the interface should explain what action has been taken and how to contact the bank through a verified channel.

Customer support also needs clear limits. Staff should not promise a refund before eligibility is assessed, nor should they treat a customer who has been deceived as presumptively negligent. Recordkeeping can help establish how warnings were displayed, what the customer understood and when the institution became aware of suspicious information. Those records should support fair investigation rather than simply become evidence that a warning was clicked.

The commercial value of these practices extends beyond regulatory compliance. Consumers who trust an institution's safeguards may be more willing to use digital payments, while businesses benefit from predictable incident handling. At the same time, unnecessary interruptions can discourage legitimate transactions. Banks can assess this trade-off through experiments that track false alarms, intervention success, abandonment and complaints. The outcome that matters is fewer harmful transfers without a disproportionate decline in useful payment access. Responsible design recognises that trust must be earned both before and after something goes wrong.

The wider banking implication

The new generation of payment risk is not limited to stolen credentials. It includes customers being persuaded to use valid credentials for harmful purposes. As instant payments become more common, institutions will need controls that recognise this distinction and can respond quickly without imposing unnecessary barriers on legitimate commerce.

The most useful strategic question for a bank is therefore not merely whether a payment was authenticated, but whether its processes can identify and act on persuasive fraud before the money disappears. That requires better beneficiary intelligence, joined-up operational teams, measured intervention and honest communication about uncertainty. Faster payments and safer payments are not competing goals by definition. Achieving both depends on the quality of the controls connecting them.

References

1. UK Payment Systems Regulator, APP Fraud Reimbursement Protections. Source link

2. FCA, Fraudulent Payments Guidance. Source link

3. Payment Systems Regulator, APP Scams Reimbursement Dashboard. Source link

4. BIS Basel Committee, Principles for Operational Resilience. Source link