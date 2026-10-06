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Octobank Discusses Cross Border Banking at Sibos 2026 - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Octobank Discusses Cross Border Banking at Sibos 2026

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read
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Company announcement

Octobank used Sibos 2026 in Miami Beach to discuss international banking cooperation, according to information supplied by the bank. The event ran from 28 September to 1 October 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, as confirmed by Sibos’s official event information. The bank’s participation focused on potential relationships in correspondent banking, cross-border payments, clearing, foreign exchange and liquidity management.

The official Sibos exhibitor directory listed Octobank as an exhibitor. The bank’s account of its participation describes meetings with international financial institutions, payment companies and technology partners. These discussions represent prospective cooperation rather than confirmed new services or completed partnerships.

An agenda focused on international settlements

Octobank said it sought to develop payment routes and relationships with foreign financial institutions. Its stated priorities included settlement infrastructure in US dollars, euros and Chinese yuan, alongside services for businesses operating across borders.

For companies trading internationally, access to payment services and currencies can be an important operational consideration. The practical value of a banking relationship depends on the services available, eligibility requirements, transaction charges and settlement arrangements. An expanded network alone does not demonstrate faster payments or lower costs.

The bank’s agenda overlaps with the broader objectives of the Financial Stability Board’s cross-border payments work, which seeks to make international payments faster, cheaper, more transparent and more inclusive. Those objectives provide context for the discussions; they do not establish that Octobank has achieved particular performance improvements.

Due diligence and implementation

Turning conference discussions into operating relationships requires further work. Banks need to agree commercial terms, establish technical arrangements and assess the risks associated with the proposed services. Compliance and due diligence remain part of that process.

The Financial Action Task Force’s guidance on correspondent banking explains that institutions should assess and manage the risks of these relationships, with due diligence proportionate to the risks identified. It also distinguishes assessing a respondent bank from conducting checks on every individual customer of that bank.

This matters when evaluating announcements about international expansion. Meetings may initiate a relationship, but evidence of implementation would include an agreed service scope, operational availability and clearly stated terms. Claims about payment speed, pricing or customer outcomes require separate supporting evidence.

What follows the event

Octobank said it intended to continue dialogue after Sibos across correspondent banking, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management and financial technology. The information supplied for this article did not identify a signed agreement, a newly operational payment corridor or a completed partnership arising from the event.

Its participation therefore provides an account of the bank’s international priorities. Whether those priorities produce additional services for customers will depend on subsequent agreements and implementation.

About Octobank

Octobank is a commercial bank based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan’s listing identifies it as a joint stock company with banking licence No. 70, dated 23 June 2001. Information about the bank’s services is available on the Octobank website.

Reference links

Sibos — Miami 2026 dates and venue

Sibos — Octobank exhibitor listing

Central Bank of Uzbekistan — Octobank bank listing

Financial Stability Board — Cross-border payments

FATF — Guidance on correspondent banking services

Octobank — Company website

Company-specific plans and accounts of discussions are attributed to information supplied by Octobank. The official and independent links provide event, licensing and industry context.

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