How to Turn Everyday Spending into More Rewarding Experiences

Key Takeaways
Debit cards can offer rewards, discounts, travel benefits and other offers on eligible everyday spending.
Card benefits vary, so consider whether the features align with your regular spending habits.
Rewards and discounts can have minimum transaction values, expiry dates, usage limits or merchant restrictions.
Compare fees, rewards, travel benefits, lounge access, transaction limits and eligibility conditions before choosing a card.
Using rewards responsibly can help avoid unnecessary purchases made solely to unlock additional benefits.
Everyday expenses can add up over time, whether you are paying for groceries, dining, shopping, travel, or other regular purchases. While these transactions are a routine part of managing your finances, the debit card you use can sometimes offer additional benefits on eligible spending.
From discounts and rewards to travel-related benefits, the right debit card can make routine transactions more valuable. The key is to choose a card whose features match your spending habits.
Look for benefits that match your spending
Different debit cards offer different features, so it is useful to consider where you spend most often.
Depending on the card, benefits may include:
Rewards or discounts on eligible purchases
Offers on dining and entertainment
Travel-related benefits
Access to airport lounges
Offers on online shopping and other everyday transactions
Rather than choosing a card based only on the number of benefits available, consider whether you are likely to use them regularly.
Make travel more comfortable
If you travel frequently, a debit card with travel benefits can make your journeys more convenient. Some cards offer complimentary airport lounge access, allowing you to relax at the airport before your flight instead of waiting at the terminal.
The number of complimentary lounge visits and the airports covered can vary depending on the card. Some cards may also have spending requirements or other conditions that you need to meet to use the benefit.
Before choosing a card, check the lounge access available, the number of free visits and any applicable conditions.
Make everyday purchases more rewarding
Debit cards can also offer benefits on regular purchases such as dining, shopping, entertainment and online transactions.
You can make better use of these offers by checking the card's current benefits before making eligible purchases. Some offers may require a minimum transaction value or may be available only at selected merchants.
It is also worth checking whether rewards or discounts have expiry dates, usage limits or other conditions.
Alongside comparing debit-card offers, consumers may also consider digital banking products such as Kotak811, a savings account offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank. Available debit-card features, benefits and charges depend on the account variant and specific card selected.
Consider the overall value of the card
A card with several benefits may not necessarily be the right fit if you rarely use them. Consider your regular spending patterns and the features that are most relevant to you.
You may want to compare:
Annual or other applicable fees
Reward or cashback structure
Travel benefits
Lounge access
Merchant offers and discounts
Transaction and withdrawal limits
Applicable eligibility conditions
A zero-balance account can also be useful if you want the flexibility of not having to maintain a minimum balance.
Premium debit cards may carry issuance, annual or replacement charges. Certain benefits, including lounge access or cashback, may depend on an eligible account, spending requirements or other conditions. Compare the benefits you expect to use with the full cost of the card, and check the latest issuer terms.
For current product details, see Kotak Mahindra Bank’s official account-variant information and Infinity metal debit card terms and conditions.
Use your card benefits responsibly
Rewards and offers should complement your spending rather than encourage unnecessary purchases. Spending more simply to unlock a reward can reduce the overall value of the benefit.
Before making a purchase, consider whether you need it and whether the available offer provides genuine value. Keeping track of your transactions can also help you stay within your regular spending budget.
Conclusion
Everyday spending can become more rewarding when your debit card offers benefits that align with your lifestyle. Travel perks, lounge access, merchant offers, and other rewards can provide additional value when used on purchases you would make anyway.
Before choosing a debit card, including a premium or metal debit card, compare its benefits, applicable fees, eligibility requirements and usage conditions. The right combination of features can help you make better use of your everyday banking without encouraging additional or unnecessary spending.
FAQs
1. Are debit card rewards available on every transaction?
Not necessarily. Rewards, discounts and cashback may apply only to eligible transactions and can vary depending on the card and applicable terms.
2. Can debit card benefits change over time?
Yes. Banks and card providers may update their offers, rewards, participating merchants and eligibility conditions. It is useful to check the latest terms before relying on a particular benefit.
3. Is airport lounge access available with every debit card?
No. Lounge access is available only on eligible debit cards and may be subject to conditions such as complimentary visit limits, spending requirements and participating lounge networks.