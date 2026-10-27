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Instant Payments Are Expanding. Banks Must Make Trust Move Just as Fast - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Instant Payments Are Expanding. Banks Must Make Trust Move Just as Fast

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read
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FedNow’s expansion illustrates both the appeal of 24-hour payments and the controls financial institutions need around them.

A faster payment is a different banking experience

The growing availability of instant payments is reshaping customer expectations of banking. Unlike a traditional transfer that may take hours or longer to complete, an instant-payment system can move funds between participating institutions within seconds, including outside ordinary business hours. The Federal Reserve’s FedNow Service, launched in 2023, is one part of that change. In July 2026 the Federal Reserve said more than 1,800 financial institutions were live on the network. The figure describes participation, not universal availability to every consumer or business.

Adoption and usage are different questions

Research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in August 2026 examined how FedNow and the private-sector RTP network are developing. The researchers found significant differences in institutional participation and transaction use, showing why a network’s growth cannot be judged by the number of connected banks alone. Some institutions are enabled for receiving funds, while customer-facing products, sending capabilities and business use cases depend on each institution’s offering. Consumers may therefore experience a fragmented transition rather than a single nationwide switch.

The business opportunity

Faster funds availability can improve cash management for companies that depend on timely receipts. Payroll, insurance payouts, supplier payments and urgent household transfers may benefit when funds arrive promptly. A business that receives money sooner might reduce short-term financing needs, although the benefit depends on how widely counterparties can send and receive instant payments. Treasury teams must also adapt processes built around banking-day cut-offs: reconciliation, liquidity monitoring and exception management can become continuous responsibilities rather than end-of-day activities.

Speed changes the risk equation

The same qualities that make instant payments useful can make mistakes more consequential. Funds may move quickly, leaving little opportunity to intervene after an authorised but misdirected payment. Fraud controls therefore need to work before initiation: confirming beneficiary details, screening unusual behaviour, establishing appropriate transaction limits and escalating suspicious requests. The precise rules and consumer protections vary by network, bank and payment type. Instant settlement should not be presented as a guarantee that every payment is reversible or recoverable.

A governance challenge for banks

Banks must balance low-friction customer experiences with identity verification, cyber resilience and adequate liquidity. Smaller institutions may rely on service providers for technical connectivity, making contractual responsibilities and incident-response plans important. As networks scale, the competitive distinction may shift from the ability to offer fast settlement to the quality of the safeguards, support and practical products around it. The strongest instant-payments proposition is not simply speed; it is speed with clear expectations about who can pay, when funds settle and what happens when something goes wrong.

References

Federal Reserve Financial Services, Soaring Volume, Participation Mark Three Years of the FedNow Service, July 2026. https://www.frbservices.org/news/fed360/issues/soaring-volume-participation-three-years-fednow-service/

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, FedNow and the Development of U.S. Fast Payments, August 2026. https://www.richmondfed.org/publications/research/economic_brief/2026/eb_26-28

Federal Reserve Financial Services, FedNow Participants and Service Providers. https://www.frbservices.org/financial-services/fednow-service/fednow-service-participants-service-providers/

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