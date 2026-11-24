A customer sending money on a Saturday evening can expect the recipient to use it within seconds in an instant payment system. For the banks on either side, that transfer can still involve checking the payment details, assessing fraud risk, moving funds and updating the customer’s balance. The timet…

A customer sending money on a Saturday evening can expect the recipient to use it within seconds in an instant payment system. For the banks on either side, that transfer can still involve checking the payment details, assessing fraud risk, moving funds and updating the customer’s balance. The timetable has changed. Tasks once organised around business hours and batches now have to work on weekends, overnight and during holidays. That changes where banks put controls and how quickly they can respond when something goes wrong.

The World Bank describes retail fast payments as transfers made available to recipients immediately, or very close to real time, with service designed around continuous access. A bank customer may see little more than a new option in an app. Behind it sits a system that can include the sending institution, the receiving institution, a shared payment infrastructure and service providers that handle messaging or compliance checks. The design of the network and the rules governing its participants shape what each institution can do. World Bank fast payments resources

The most useful checks happen before funds move

Consider a fictional company paying a supplier for the first time. Its finance employee enters the account details and the supplier’s name. A verification service may compare that information with records held on the recipient’s side and return a result before the employee confirms the payment. A basic account check can help identify incorrect details. A name check can bring a mismatch to the employee’s attention while the business still has time to investigate.

A paper from the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures describes confirmation of payee as a form of payment pre-validation. It typically checks a name against an identifier such as an account number, with the exact process depending on the scheme. Pre-validation can also reduce payment rejections or returns that require manual work. For banks, the design question is what the customer should see when a check returns uncertainty. A warning that provides enough context to support a decision can be more useful than a generic message about risk. CPMI brief on payment pre-validation

Minor differences in business names are common. A company may trade under a name that differs from the name on its bank account. That can make a mismatch legitimate and worth resolving. A successful match has limits too. It indicates that the name and account details correspond under the scheme’s rules. The check alone cannot establish whether the underlying purchase is genuine, whether a request came from a trusted contact or whether the customer is under pressure. Banks need to explain the scope of a check in plain language.

Fraud controls need to account for customer intent

An unauthorised transfer and a transfer authorised after deception can come through the same payment service. The first may involve someone using an account without consent. In an authorised push payment scam, the customer authorises a transfer after being deceived about its purpose or destination. Strong authentication plays a role in both cases, but authentication alone can be consistent with a customer being manipulated into approving a payment.

A bank can combine account-level information with the context of a transaction. A payment that differs sharply from a customer’s usual activity may merit a check, while an established pattern of supplier payments may be routine on a busy day. The receiving bank can have information about the beneficiary account that the sender cannot readily see. Scheme rules and legal requirements affect how institutions can act on or share that information. Banks also have to consider the cost of intervention when it delays a legitimate transfer, especially for a household or small business that needs the funds promptly. CPMI brief on payment pre-validation and fraud risk

The useful measure is what happens after an intervention. If customers abandon legitimate transactions because they cannot resolve a warning, the bank has created a service problem. If customers quickly dismiss generic warnings, the bank may be adding friction with little benefit. Reviewing confirmed fraud, interrupted legitimate payments and complaints together can reveal where a check needs to change or where customers need a clearer route to assistance.

Funding payments outside business hours

Continuous customer service changes the work of bank treasury teams. Depending on how a scheme settles, a participating bank may have to hold or obtain sufficient balances outside familiar funding hours. Customer payment flows can be uneven over a weekend or public holiday. A bank with a large number of small business customers could see a different pattern from one serving mainly consumers. The balance available to support payments needs to reflect that pattern and the way the scheme operates.

The Federal Reserve’s FedNow Service provides a practical example. It processes and settles payments around the clock and offers a liquidity management transfer capability to support instant payment services. Each bank still has to understand its expected flows and how it will respond when balances come under pressure. Continuous settlement changes when those decisions can arise and who must be available to make them. Federal Reserve overview of the FedNow Service

Holding more liquidity can make it easier to absorb volatile payment flows, while tying up funds that may have other uses. Holding less increases reliance on timely transfers, alerts and staff responses. Banks can examine how the system would perform around payroll dates, holidays and other periods when normal patterns change. A test is more informative when it follows the chain from a balance alert through to the person who can take action at that hour.

A holiday test also needs to account for the institutions that provide funds or operational support. An internal instruction may be approved promptly while the institution that must act on it has fewer staff available. Recording when balances can be moved and when support teams at partner institutions can be reached helps a bank decide whether it needs more funds in place before the holiday.

Customers need a route to report problems after sending

When a customer realises they have sent money to the wrong person or been deceived, the seconds saved at initiation leave little time to intervene after the fact. A clear reporting route can help the sending bank contact the receiving institution and establish what happened. The outcome depends on the scheme, the availability of funds and the applicable rules. Staff also need to distinguish between a payment still being confirmed, a completed transfer and a failed payment that may be safe to retry.

In the UK, the Payment Systems Regulator’s reimbursement framework for eligible authorised push payment scams took effect on 7 October 2024. Its guidance explains that Faster Payments claims are subject to specific requirements and exceptions. The example shows how consumer protection can form part of the payment system, alongside checks before the transaction. Customers’ rights and the reimbursement rules vary by jurisdiction, payment rail and circumstances. UK Payment Systems Regulator policy clarifications

The customer experience matters during disputes. A business should be able to tell whether it has reported a suspected scam, opened a payment enquiry or requested help correcting an error. Inside the bank, payment operations, fraud teams and customer support need a consistent account of what the customer was shown and what happened when they confirmed the transfer. A timestamped record can help staff investigate without asking the customer to reconstruct every screen.

Reliability includes the systems beside the payment rail

An instant payment service can be available while a bank’s app, fraud screening service or connection to a third party is having problems. A response that times out can leave the customer unsure whether the transfer went through. Banks need a way to communicate that state while their systems reconcile it. When a payment remains uncertain, the same system should distinguish a repeat enquiry about its status from a new payment instruction. World Bank implementation considerations for fast payment systems

A bank can examine what customers experience during an interruption. If the app displays a generic error while staff can see that a payment was completed, the customer may submit a duplicate instruction. If the app provides a clear status and a reference, support staff can locate the original transaction. The availability of the payment rail is one measure of reliability. Time to update a balance, rates of unresolved payment status and overnight response times show how well the surrounding systems serve customers.

Businesses integrating instant payments face the same issue in their accounting software. A supplier may receive confirmation from its bank within seconds, while its ledger applies the cash to an invoice later. A reference that survives the transfer gives the supplier a way to connect the two records. An accurate bank balance and a reconciled sales ledger solve different problems. Customers benefit most when a faster payment also produces a clear record they can use in their own systems.

Instant payments move a bank’s decisions closer to the moment its customer presses send. Verification must happen in time to shape that decision, liquidity must be available when the transfer settles and someone must be able to respond when a customer reports a problem. A bank can judge the service by how well those responsibilities hold together at the hours when customers actually use it.

References