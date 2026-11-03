GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Banking’s Next Competitive Test Is Operational Resilience, Not Just Digital Speed - Banking news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Banking

Banking’s Next Competitive Test Is Operational Resilience, Not Just Digital Speed

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read
Add as preferred source on Google

As banks deepen their use of cloud services, AI and digital payments, supervisors are putting greater emphasis on preventing disruption and protecting customers.

The digital trade-off

Digital services have made routine banking faster and more accessible. Yet the same infrastructure creates complex dependencies on software, data, external technology firms and constantly available networks. A June 2026 report from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision examines how banks manage information and communication technology incidents that are not necessarily malicious, such as system outages and technology failures. The message is clear: resilience involves the ability to continue critical services, not merely blocking cyberattacks. [1]

Fraud is a strategic risk

Digital fraud has become part of the banking operating environment. The European Banking Authority’s June 2026 risk assessment identifies cyber and data-security issues as major operational concerns and reports that fraud was viewed as a key risk by 52% of respondents to its risk-assessment questionnaire. Switzerland’s FINMA also published guidance in April after surveying banks on digital fraud, stressing risks both to customers and to financial integrity when accounts are misused to move illicit proceeds. These assessments concern supervisory samples and should not be read as an estimate of global fraud losses. [2] [3]

Beyond technology departments

Resilience increasingly demands decisions from bank boards and executive committees. Critical-service mapping, vendor due diligence, recovery testing, incident escalation and customer communication must work together. For example, a payments outage may begin as a technical error but quickly become a liquidity, conduct and reputational issue. Likewise, an attractive new AI feature may depend on external models or infrastructure whose failure modes are not transparent to the bank. The Basel Committee’s observed practices suggest that technology oversight belongs in the wider operational-risk framework. [1]

The new customer expectation

Customers rarely distinguish between outages caused by a bank’s systems and failures originating at a third-party provider. They experience the same immediate result: lost access to their money or an inability to complete a transaction. That makes continuity and trustworthy communication elements of service quality, not simply regulatory compliance. Banks competing through digital convenience will therefore need to demonstrate that growth has not weakened core controls. [2] [1]

What strong execution looks like

The practical priorities are to identify which services must stay available, test recovery under plausible disruption scenarios, monitor dependency concentration, and apply proportionate controls to new tools before deployment. Equally important is fraud prevention that does not impose unnecessary barriers on legitimate customers. As digital banking matures, competitive advantage is likely to depend as much on reliability and trust as on the speed of the next product launch. [1] [3]

References

1. Basel Committee, ICT Risk Management Practices, June 2026. Source link

2. European Banking Authority, Risk Assessment Report, June 2026. Source link

3. FINMA, Guidance on Digital Fraud Risks, April 2026. Source link

Related Articles

Image for When a Payment Is Authorised but Fraudulent: How Banks Are Rethinking Scam Protection

When a Payment Is Authorised but Fraudulent: How Banks Are Rethinking Scam Protection

Image for Banking Beyond Uptime: Why Operational Resilience Now Depends on the Entire Service Chain

Banking Beyond Uptime: Why Operational Resilience Now Depends on the Entire Service Chain

Image for Opening a Zero-Balance Account After Retirement: Key Features, Access & Banking Needs

Opening a Zero-Balance Account After Retirement: Key Features, Access & Banking Needs

Image for How to Turn Everyday Spending into More Rewarding Experiences

How to Turn Everyday Spending into More Rewarding Experiences

Image for The New Banking Challenge Is Making Instant Payments Safe at Speed

The New Banking Challenge Is Making Instant Payments Safe at Speed

Image for The Hidden Cost of Risk Management: Why More Resources May Not Solve the Problem

The Hidden Cost of Risk Management: Why More Resources May Not Solve the Problem

More from Banking

Explore more articles in the Banking category

Image for Why Identity Governance Is Becoming a Core Compliance Function in Banking
Why Identity Governance Is Becoming a Core Compliance Function in Banking
Image for Instant Payments Are Expanding. Banks Must Make Trust Move Just as Fast
Instant Payments Are Expanding. Banks Must Make Trust Move Just as Fast
Image for Inside SBS Connect US: Wholesale Lenders Map Their Path to AI
Inside SBS Connect US: Wholesale Lenders Map Their Path to AI
Image for Banking Reliability Depends on More Than System Uptime
Banking Reliability Depends on More Than System Uptime
Image for Octobank Discusses Cross Border Banking at Sibos 2026
Octobank Discusses Cross Border Banking at Sibos 2026
Image for How Banks Can Measure the Friction Created by Fraud Controls
How Banks Can Measure the Friction Created by Fraud Controls
Image for Why Consistent AML Training Matters Across Banking Operations
Why Consistent AML Training Matters Across Banking Operations
Image for What Makes Bank Capital Buffers Useful in a Stress Event
What Makes Bank Capital Buffers Useful in a Stress Event
Image for How Banks Can Measure Resilience Across Shared Technology Providers
How Banks Can Measure Resilience Across Shared Technology Providers
Image for Why Deposit Stability Is Becoming a Closer Test of Bank Strength
Why Deposit Stability Is Becoming a Closer Test of Bank Strength
Image for Why Fraud Prevention Is Becoming a Network-Level Banking Function
Why Fraud Prevention Is Becoming a Network-Level Banking Function
Image for AmBank Islamic Berhad Wins Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards
AmBank Islamic Berhad Wins Best Islamic Corporate & SME Bank Malaysia 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards
View All Banking Posts