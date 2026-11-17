Banco BICE, Chile, has won two awards from Global Banking & Finance Review for 2026, acknowledging its digital banking services and its focus on customer service in the Chilean banking market.

Banco BICE, Chile, has won two awards from Global Banking & Finance Review for 2026, acknowledging its digital banking services and its focus on customer service in the Chilean banking market.

The awards are:

Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Chile 2026

Best Customer Service- Banking Chile 2026

The recognition brings together two closely connected aspects of banking: enabling customers to manage their finances through digital channels and providing access to assistance when they need it. For Banco BICE, these services sit alongside an approach that places importance on relationships with customers.

Founded in 1979 as Banco Industrial y de Comercio Exterior, Banco BICE serves individuals, businesses, corporations and investors. The bank describes personal relationships as central to its offering, with innovation among the pillars of its stated purpose.

Commenting on the awards, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “Digital banking services and customer service shape how people experience their bank every day. Customers need practical tools to manage routine transactions, together with access to people who can help when a question or a more complex requirement arises. Banco BICE’s recognition in these two categories highlights the importance of developing both aspects of the banking relationship. Its digital services provide ways for customers to manage everyday financial tasks, while its customer contact channels support access to assistance. We congratulate Banco BICE and its teams on receiving Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Chile 2026 and Best Customer Service- Banking Chile 2026.”

Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Chile 2026

BICE Connect: Banking Built Into Business Systems

The award recognizes the work of BICE Connect, the Banking as a Service (BaaS) platform developed by Banco BICE, that enables companies to collect, reconcile and make payments directly from their own systems. Combining regulated banking infrastructure, APIs and specialized technical support, BICE Connect serves more than 200 active clients and works with over five integration partners, with use cases across fintech, factoring, mass consumer goods, retail, investments, remittances and payment services. Today, BICE Connect accounts for close to 20% of business transfers in Chile and more than 45% of Banco BICE’s transactions, while over four million people benefit indirectly from its services.

“These awards reflect something we care deeply about, which is making every interaction with BICE feel simple, reliable and close. Our digital channels allow clients to manage their everyday banking on their own terms, and when they need more, they find a team ready to help. For us, technology and personal attention go hand in hand, and together they define the experience we want to offer,” said David Bachmann, Chief Customer & Marketing Division at Banco BICE.

The Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Chile 2026 award recognises Banco BICE’s digital banking offering, through which customers can carry out a range of everyday financial activities.

According to the bank’s published app description, customers can check account balances and transactions, make transfers, pay credit cards and utility bills, block cards and purchase US dollars through the Banco BICE app. These functions bring several frequently used banking services into a mobile interface.

Access to these functions gives customers more flexibility over where they complete routine tasks. Reviewing an account before making a payment, transferring money or checking recent transactions can form part of the same mobile banking session, subject to the relevant product conditions and service availability.

The practical value of digital banking lies in how well it supports these recurring needs. An application must help customers find the information they require and understand the actions available to them. The award places attention on this everyday role of digital services within the customer relationship.

Supporting Transaction Authorisation

Banco BICE also provides BICE Pass for authorising online transactions and payments. The bank explains that customers activate the application on their mobile device using their Chilean identification number and internet banking password. Its published instructions state that the Banco BICE app must also be installed and updated to operate BICE Pass.

Transaction authorisation is an important part of the digital banking process. Customers need to understand when an approval is required and how to complete it. Clear instructions help connect access to an account with the steps required to authorise a payment or transfer.

Digital access also requires care from customers, including protecting credentials and checking transaction details. Convenient access and responsible use work together in the day-to-day operation of banking services.

Best Customer Service Banking Chile 2026

The Best Customer Service- Banking Chile 2026 award recognises Banco BICE’s focus on customer service, complementing the recognition of its digital offering.

Banco BICE’s customer service information sets out several ways to obtain support, including telephone assistance, an online contact form and branches for in-person requirements. The bank also provides a WhatsApp customer experience channel through which customers can request help from an executive and obtain information on specified services. Separate banking emergency contact details are provided for issues such as lost products, card incidents and internet password problems.

These contact options address different circumstances. A routine enquiry may be handled through a digital channel, while an urgent card issue requires a clearly identified route for assistance. A more detailed financial question may call for a conversation with a member of the bank’s team.

Customer service therefore remains relevant even when more transactions are completed independently. The availability of self-service functions changes the type of support customers may need, while maintaining the importance of explanations and access to assistance.

Connecting Digital Access With Personal Assistance

The two awards recognise complementary parts of Banco BICE’s offering. Digital channels provide access to routine banking functions, while service channels help customers obtain guidance and address questions arising from their use.

For customers, these elements are experienced as part of one banking relationship. A transaction may begin on a mobile device and lead to a request for clarification. The quality of that experience depends on both the digital function and the assistance available around it.

Banco BICE’s recognition at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2026 acknowledges the importance of maintaining attention to both areas. The awards highlight digital banking services and customer service as distinct but connected contributions to the way customers manage their financial affairs.

About Banco BICE

Banco BICE is a Chilean bank founded in 1979 under the name Banco Industrial y de Comercio Exterior. It provides banking services and financial solutions to individuals, businesses, corporations and investors. Its offering includes digital banking channels and access to customer assistance through several contact routes.

For more information, visit Banco BICE.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme was established to recognise excellence, innovation and outstanding achievement across the global ﬁnancial-services industry.

Each year, the awards recognise institutions demonstrating leadership across banking, investment, ﬁntech, wealth management, digital transformation, customer experience and other areas of ﬁnancial services. Award recipients are selected through an evaluation process considering qualitative and quantitative factors including innovation, business performance, customer focus, industry reputation and contributions to the continued development of ﬁnancial services.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international ﬁnancial publication providing coverage of banking, ﬁnance, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, ﬁntech and global business.

Through its digital platform and international readership, the publication delivers ﬁnancial news, analysis and thought leadership to ﬁnancial professionals, institutional investors, business leaders and policymakers worldwide. Its annual awards programme recognises organisations demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership while contributing to the continued advancement of the global ﬁnancial-services industry.