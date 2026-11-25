Business payments are becoming faster, yet choosing how to send them can be an important banking challenge. Nacha reports that business-to-business payments on the ACH Network approached 8.1 billion in 2025, up almost 10%. With businesses moving money at that scale, banks can consider how much responsibility customers should carry for selecting the systems behind each transaction.
Established networks now operate alongside newer instant payment services. The Federal Reserve explains FedNow as infrastructure that enables participating banks and credit unions to transfer funds within seconds, around the clock. That capability expands the available options, while making a practical question more pressing. Which available route suits a particular payment?
The distinction matters because access and suitability are separate considerations. The Federal Reserve identifies participating institutions, settlement agents, and liquidity providers as distinct parts of its service. Sending money therefore involves more than selecting a speed. The institutions involved, and the funding available to complete the transfer, may also matter.
Taken together, these developments suggest a useful direction for banking services. Businesses could specify whom to pay, how much to send, and when the funds need to arrive. Banks could then assess the available routes against those requirements, making the underlying payment infrastructure easier for customers to use.
Craig Borysowich, principal, payments strategy at IMedge consulting, which advises financial institutions on payments and open banking, sees payment orchestration as a way to support that approach. He frames it as coordinating payment instructions, customer preferences and bank requirements to select a suitable route for each transaction.
His starting point is the information available to the bank. “A corporate customer may know the recipient’s account details and payment deadline without knowing which networks can reach that account,” Borysowich explains. “I believe that banks can combine that information with their own view of available funds, costs and operational conditions to make more informed routing decisions.”
Borysowich suggests that businesses could tell their bank what matters most for each payment. “An urgent invoice may need to be paid that day, while a routine payment may have more room to save on fees,” he says. “Choosing how to get it there should be the bank’s job.”
For Borysowich, clear rules are the starting point for choosing a payment route. A bank could use those rules to weigh the amount, fees, fraud risk, and when the money needs to arrive. It could also consider when the transfer becomes final. He sees AI as a way to help banks assess those factors for each payment within the bank’s safeguards and the customer’s instructions.
Timing illustrates why that flexibility could matter. In his view, a suitable route early in the working day may differ from one chosen overnight because available funds and network conditions can change. The aim would be to assess the circumstances of each payment, including whether the receiving account is reachable through the proposed service.
A network outage can leave a payment waiting until service resumes. Under Borysowich’s proposed approach, the bank could send it through another network if that network is available to the bank, can reach the recipient’s account, and meets the customer’s payment requirements.
Emerging options could make coordination more useful. Borysowich sees potential roles for tokenized deposits, or bank deposits represented digitally on a ledger, and stablecoins in certain payment flows. He presents them as additional possibilities to evaluate within the wider process. Their usefulness, in his view, would depend on the transaction and the infrastructure supporting it.
The operational work deserves equal attention. Borysowich cautions that adding routing capabilities does not automatically change how a bank processes payments. He believes banks also need to reconsider internal workflows and back-office responsibilities. His intended outcomes include lower costs and more payments completed without manual intervention, although the benefits would depend on implementation.
For banking leaders, his proposed next step is to examine where customers currently make routing decisions and whether the bank could handle those decisions more effectively. Customer preferences, reliable payment information, and operational readiness can shape that assessment. Borysowich’s broader message is that greater choice should become a more manageable service for the businesses using it. This includes banking leaders thinking about the available rails and how to effectively send payments on behalf of corporate customers, which will directly benefit them.
“The technology gives banks more ways to send a payment,” Borysowich says. “The harder part is changing how teams work so they can choose the route that best meets the customer’s needs.”