5 CIBIL Score Improvement Tips That Actually Work

You check your score before a loan application, and it is lower than you expected. Now you are searching for a quick fix. Most advice online is vague. The tips below focus on habits that carry real weight in how credit scores are calculated.
A CIBIL score runs from 300 to 900. A higher score usually makes loans and cards easier to access. The score reflects your repayment behaviour, so improvement comes from steady habits, not shortcuts.
Start by looking at your credit report, because most of these tips make more sense once you see what is actually being scored. Many people also find that loan management gets easier once every EMI and due date sits in one place. No tip here promises a fixed jump in points.
1. Pay Every EMI and Card Bill on Time
Payment history is the biggest part of your score. One missed EMI can stay visible on your report for a long time. Banks and NBFCs report payment status to credit bureaus several times a month. A late payment can show up within weeks.
Three habits make this easier:
Set up auto-debit for every EMI. This removes the risk of forgetting a due date on a busy week.
Keep a small buffer in the account. Many missed payments happen because the balance is short by a few hundred rupees.
Set a reminder 3 days before each card bill. This gives you time to arrange funds without paying a late fee.
2. Keep Your Credit Card Utilisation Low
Credit utilisation is the share of your card limit that you use. Say your limit is ₹1,00,000 and you spend ₹60,000 in a month. Your utilisation is 60%. That signals heavy reliance on credit.
Keeping credit utilisation relatively low, often below 30% as a practical guideline, may support a healthier credit profile. For example, if your credit card limit is ₹1,00,000 and your outstanding balance is ₹60,000, paying ₹30,000 before the statement date would reduce utilisation from 60% to 30%. However, this is a general guideline rather than a guaranteed threshold for improving your credit score.
One caution applies. Asking for a higher limit only helps if your spending stays the same. If a bigger limit tempts you to spend more, the benefit disappears.
3. Avoid Applying for Several Loans or Cards at Once
Every formal application leaves a hard inquiry on your credit report. One inquiry is normal. Four applications in a single month look different. They suggest you are urgently searching for credit.
Apply only when you genuinely need the loan or card. Before you apply, check your eligibility through a tool that uses a soft inquiry. A soft inquiry does not affect your score. This way you avoid a rejection and the inquiry that comes with it.
4. Keep Old Accounts Open and Maintain a Healthy Mix
The age of your credit history matters. Your oldest card or loan account shows banks and NBFCs how long you have handled credit. Closing it shortens your average account age.
Closing a card also removes its limit from your total available credit. Your utilisation on the remaining cards can then rise. If an old card has no annual fee, keeping it open and using it for a small bill every few months is usually the safer choice.
A mix of secured and unsecured credit, such as a home loan alongside a credit card, also helps over time. Do not take a loan only to improve the mix. The EMI is a real commitment.
5. Check Your Credit Report and Fix Errors
Sometimes the score is low for reasons that are not your fault. Common errors include:
A closed loan that still shows as active.
An EMI marked overdue when you paid it on time.
An account you do not recognise.
If you find an error, raise a dispute with the credit bureau and the bank or NBFC that reported it. RBI rules set a 30-day window for resolving such complaints. They also provide compensation of ₹100 per day for delay beyond that window. Keep screenshots and payment receipts ready as proof.
Review your report every few months. It takes 5 minutes and can catch a problem before it affects an application.
How Long Does Improvement Take?
There is no fixed timeline for improving a CIBIL score. Correcting an error in a credit report may positively affect the score, depending on the nature of the correction and the individual's overall credit profile. However, a correction does not guarantee an increase. Payment updates typically take 15–30 days to appear in a CIBIL report, while improvements resulting from consistent repayment behaviour and lower credit utilisation may take several months to become noticeable.
The score responds to patterns, not single actions. Paying one card bill early will not change much. Paying every bill on time for 6 months builds a record that financial companies trust.
Understanding Debt Settlement Options
Borrowers experiencing financial difficulties may consider options such as repayment restructuring, negotiating payment arrangements with lenders or seeking professional debt counselling.
Debt settlement services may assist borrowers in negotiating outstanding obligations or understanding their rights when dealing with recovery agents. However, such services may involve fees, and settling debts for less than the full amount owed can affect credit reports and future borrowing opportunities.
Before entering into any arrangement, borrowers should verify the service provider's credentials, understand the applicable charges and obtain written confirmation of the settlement terms from the lender.
Important consideration: Settling a loan for less than the total outstanding amount may result in the account being reported as "settled" rather than "closed" on the borrower's credit report. This status could negatively affect future credit applications. Borrowers should carefully evaluate the terms, costs and potential credit-reporting consequences before agreeing to any debt settlement arrangement.
Final Thoughts
Improving a CIBIL score is mostly about repetition. Pay on time, keep utilisation low, apply for credit sparingly, protect your old accounts and check your report for errors. None of this is dramatic. Done steadily, it is what moves a score in the right direction.