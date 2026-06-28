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Volkswagen plans to end automated driving tie-up with Bosch, Bild reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen plans to end automated driving tie-up with Bosch, Bild reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Volkswagen plans to end automated driving tie-up with Bosch, Bild reports

Volkswagen's Strategic Shift in Automated Driving Partnership

June 28 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen plans to end its automated driving tie-up with auto supplier Bosch as part of a wider push to cut costs and boost competitiveness, Germany's Bild newspaper reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

Background of the Bosch Partnership

The Bosch partnership was launched in 2022 with Volkswagen's software unit Cariad to develop software for driver assistance and autonomous driving across Volkswagen's brands.

Role of Cariad and Official Statements

A spokesperson for Volkswagen directed inquiries to Cariad.

Bosch and Cariad issued a joint statement saying they did not comment on market rumours. The statement noted the two had worked together closely for years and wanted to bring automated driving systems to a mass market worldwide.

Review and Assessment of the Partnership

"As a matter of principle, we regularly review our development partnership and continuously assess whether it aligns with our strategic and technological goals as well as current market developments," it said, noting they did not comment on confidential discussions with partners.

Project Performance and Financial Implications

Citing internal sources, Bild said the project had not met expectations, after around €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion) had been invested in it. Internal assessments found the technology was not yet competitive, it added.

Contractual End and Future Plans

The Bosch tie-up is scheduled to be ended in accordance with the terms of the contract and a final termination would not occur before Monday, the newspaper said.

Volkswagen plans to source hardware and software for such systems from a new partner, Bild said. A replacement is currently being chosen, with a contract planned by September.

Wider Context: Volkswagen's Cost-Cutting Measures

The Bild story followed reports on Friday that the embattled carmaking giant is considering shutting four German factories and ramping up job cuts to as many as 100,000.

($1 = €0.8785)

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Rachel More; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • VW will end the Cariad‑Bosch automated driving alliance, opting to source systems from a new partner by September, says Bild (reddit.com)
  • The original partnership began in January 2022, targeting Level 2 and Level 3 automated driving capabilities through a shared software and hardware platform (media.volkswagen.fr)
  • The termination coincides with VW’s dramatic cost‑cutting overhaul: as many as 100,000 jobs may be cut and four German factories closed, in the firm’s largest restructuring ever (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Volkswagen ending its automated driving partnership with Bosch?
Volkswagen is ending the partnership to cut costs and improve competitiveness after the project did not meet expectations.
How much was invested in the Volkswagen-Bosch automated driving project?
Around €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion) was invested in the automated driving technology partnership.
What will Volkswagen do after ending its Bosch partnership?
Volkswagen plans to source hardware and software for automated driving systems from a new partner, with a contract expected by September.
When is the partnership between Volkswagen and Bosch expected to end?
The Bosch tie-up is scheduled to end in accordance with the contract terms and a final termination would not occur before Monday.
What challenges did the Volkswagen-Bosch project face?
Internal assessments found the technology was not yet competitive, which led to Volkswagen reconsidering the partnership.

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