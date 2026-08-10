Morgan Stanley-backed PNE Faces Uncertain Sale as Bids Lag Market Valuation

Overview of PNE Sale Process and Market Response

Background and Current Status

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German renewable project developer PNE on Monday said that interest received so far in its sale process indicated potential buyers were unwilling to match its market valuation, casting doubts on whether a transaction would materialise.

A sale of the company, which counts Morgan Stanley as its biggest shareholder, could fetch more than €1 billion ($1.15 billion), Reuters reported in June.

Ownership Structure and Market Capitalization

• PNE, which has a market capitalization of €757.61 million, is 50.06% owned by Morgan Stanley, according to LSEG data.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Transaction

• "It is currently uncertain whether a transaction will materialise and what its terms would be," PNE said.

Previous Sale Efforts and Stakeholder Involvement

Morgan Stanley's Strategic Moves

• The development comes as Morgan Stanley seeks to cash in on its PNE stake after a previous sale effort ended without success.

Role of Goldman Sachs and Other Shareholders

• Reuters reported last year that Morgan Stanley was working with Goldman Sachs to explore a sale. Other shareholders were also prepared to sell, sources have said.

PNE's Project Pipeline and Market Interest

Renewable Energy Projects

• PNE has a 21.7-gigawatt pipeline of wind and solar projects, with more than half in core markets Germany, France and Poland.

Potential Buyers and Previous Interest

• Multiple companies have eyed PNE in the past, including Switzerland's Partners Group and Canada's CPPIB, Reuters reported.

Currency Information

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)