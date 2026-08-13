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Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil drops on lower demand forecasts despite deadlock in US-Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Oil Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Decline as Demand Forecasts Lowered and US-Iran Negotiations Stall

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Oil Price Movements

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $1 on Thursday as forecasters lowered global oil demand projections for 2026 because of the disruptions from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, though the supply constraints from the conflict provided a floor for the market.

Brent futures dropped $1.29, or 1.5%, at $87.69 a barrel by 0100 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.30, or 1.6%, to $81.97.

Demand Forecasts and Inventory Data

OPEC and IEA Demand Outlook

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its world oil demand growth forecast for 2026 to 580,000 barrels per day in its monthly oil market report on Wednesday.

On the same day, the International Energy Agency said it expects a 1.6 million bpd contraction in consumption this year, down from a forecast of 1 million bpd last month, because of restricted fuel supplies and higher prices from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that have curtailed demand.

US Inventory Build

Oil prices were also under pressure from a surprise build in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, which posted their largest weekly gain since January 2023 last week as exports slumped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 17.4 million barrels to 424.4 million barrels in the week ended August 7, their highest since June 5, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million-barrel draw.

Geopolitical Factors

US-Iran Negotiations

Still, the deadlocked talks between Iran and the U.S. to end the war in the Gulf have kept prices elevated.

A senior Iranian source said on Wednesday that there had been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it.

Risks to Oil Supply

Shipping Attacks and Regional Security

Attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday, two crucial export routes for Middle Eastern oil and gas, highlight the risks that remain for crude supply from the region.

"The safety situation for navigation in these waters has further deteriorated, forcing vessels to turn off their signals, which reduces transparency in shipping and makes it more difficult for the market to track and assess actual supply levels," analysts at Haitong Futures said in a note.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC has reduced its 2026 global oil demand growth forecast — now the third consecutive cut, signaling weaker consumption expectations amid geopolitical tensions.
  • The IEA now forecasts a sharper decline in oil consumption this year—about 1.6 million bpd, up from last month’s 1 million bpd contraction forecast.
  • U.S. crude inventories saw an unexpected weekly rise of 17.4 million barrels (largest since January 2023), pressuring prices despite ongoing supply risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices drop despite US-Iran negotiations stalling?
Oil prices fell due to lower global demand forecasts, even as the US-Iran deadlock maintained some supply constraints and risked supply from the Gulf.
How much did Brent and WTI crude oil prices fall?
Brent futures dropped $1.29 to $87.69 a barrel, and US WTI crude fell $1.30 to $81.97 a barrel.
What caused the reduction in global oil demand growth projections?
The reduction was mainly attributed to restricted fuel supplies and higher prices arising from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
What was the surprise in recent US crude oil inventory data?
US commercial crude oil inventories posted their largest weekly gain since January 2023, rising by 17.4 million barrels.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in the oil market discussion?
It is a crucial export route for Middle Eastern oil; recent attacks there have heightened supply risks and market uncertainty.

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