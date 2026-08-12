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Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises as doubts over US-Iran deal heighten supply concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Prices Surge on US-Iran Deal Doubts and Middle East Supply Concerns

Market Reactions and Supply Disruptions

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson

Oil Price Movements

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday morning as doubts about a U.S.-Iran peace deal and attacks on two ships fuelled concerns about Middle East supply disruptions, even as industry data showed U.S. crude inventories expanded.

Brent futures gained 72 cents, or 0.81%, to $89.63 a barrel by 0053 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 71 cents, or 0.85%, to $83.91.

Both benchmark contracts settled more than $1 higher on Tuesday, marking their highest closes since July 31 and extending gains after jumping about 5% on Monday as hopes for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran began to fade.

Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Attacks

The United States and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday.

Iran’s Stance on the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said on Tuesday that the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route would remain closed unless the U.S. accepted Iran's conditions for ending the war, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to other conflicts across the region.

Impact on Shipping Traffic

Shipping data showed that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz dropped to six vessels on Monday, compared with a 10-day average of about 11. Before the war, daily traffic through the waterway averaged 125 to 140 vessels.

U.S. Crude Inventories and Market Data

Inventory Expectations vs. Reality

On the supply front, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday that U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories were expected to have fallen last week.

However, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute data said U.S. crude inventories rose sharply in the week ended August 7, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell.

Details on Inventory Changes

Crude stocks rose by about 9.1 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell by 1.5 million barrels and 596,000 barrels, respectively, from the previous week, the sources said.

The crude build far exceeded expectations and, if confirmed by the EIA report later on Wednesday, could ease market concerns about supply tightness, Haitong Futures said in a note.

Official numbers from the EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, are due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

Long-Term Supply Outlook

As for longer-term supply, the EIA expected disruptions of about 600,000 barrels per day to Middle East crude oil supplies to persist through the end of 2027.

(Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical tensions escalated as Iran threatened to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed unless U.S. demands are met, causing shipping traffic there to drop sharply to just six vessels from a 10‑day average of 11.
  • Attacks by Yemen’s Iran‑aligned Houthis on shipping in both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el‑Mandeb raised fears of dual chokepoint disruptions, amplifying supply concerns despite refinery route diversification.
  • American Petroleum Institute data showed U.S. crude inventories rose by about 9.1 million barrels in the week to August 7, outweighing drawdowns in gasoline and distillates and potentially easing tightness if EIA confirms.
  • The U.S. Energy Information Administration warned that Middle East supply disruptions—roughly 600,000 barrels per day—could persist through end‑2027, underpinning elevated risk premiums.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Wednesday morning?
Oil prices rose due to doubts over a US-Iran peace deal and attacks on ships in key Middle East shipping lanes, raising supply concerns.
What impact did the attacks in the Middle East have on oil supply?
Attacks led to decreased shipping traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, increasing fears of supply disruptions.
How did US crude inventories change recently?
US crude inventories rose by about 9.1 million barrels, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell.
What are the longer-term supply expectations for Middle East oil?
The EIA expects disruptions of about 600,000 barrels per day to persist in Middle East oil supplies through 2027.
When will official US crude inventory data be released?
Official EIA crude inventory data is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

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