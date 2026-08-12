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Search for Colombia earthquake survivors stretches into third day - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Search for Colombia earthquake survivors stretches into third day

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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headlines Latin America Disaster Rescue Operations Emergency Response

Rescue Efforts Continue as Colombia Earthquake Survivor Search Enters Day Three

Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations in Cali

By Julia Symmes Cobb and Santiago Limachi

Race Against Time to Find Survivors

CALI, Colombia, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Colombian rescue teams raced on Wednesday to find survivors still trapped beneath collapsed buildings two days after a powerful earthquake left nearly 250 people dead.

Efforts at Torres del Limonar Apartment Complex

At Torres del Limonar, a collapsed apartment complex in Cali, emergency workers were still searching through the rubble for signs of life after the 7.4-magnitude quake struck the South American country on Monday morning.

Hope Remains for Survivors

"At this moment we still have hope, at least until about four days have passed since the quake," said Camilo Cano, a fire department official from Bogota helping with the rescue efforts in Cali, the third-largest city in Colombia.

Cano said more than 20 people were rescued from the apartment complex in the first 12 hours after the quake by local crews and residents, and three more were later pulled out alive in more difficult operations under the wreckage.

Challenges Faced by Rescue Teams

But he said large crowds of volunteers and onlookers had at first made the search harder.

"We cannot concentrate and hear the calls of people under the structure," Cano said, adding that movement on the debris also increased the danger if there were aftershocks from the quake, which was the strongest felt in Colombia in several decades.

Police had imposed tighter controls around the site by Wednesday, while volunteers were being directed to specific tasks, helping rescuers work more effectively, he said.

Families Await News of Loved Ones

Among those still waiting for news about loved ones was Marcela Perez, who said her partner's 11-year-old daughter was trapped with the girl's grandparents when the building collapsed.

"We have been here since Monday waiting for the girl to be rescued, and for her grandparents too," Perez said. "We are just waiting and trusting in God."

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Santiago Limachi in Cali, Colombia; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, August 10, 2026 at 7:34 a.m. local time and measured 7.4 magnitude, making it the strongest in decades. (elpais.com)
  • By Wednesday, August 12, the confirmed death toll has risen to at least 250, with hundreds injured. (elpais.com)
  • Search efforts continue at collapsed sites like Torres del Limonar in Cali—rescuers pulled more than 20 survivors within the first 12 hours, and three more in later, riskier operations. (huffingtonpost.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died in the Colombia earthquake?
Nearly 250 people have died following the powerful earthquake in Colombia.
Where are rescue efforts focused after the earthquake?
Rescue efforts are concentrated at collapsed buildings like Torres del Limonar in Cali.
How long do Colombian rescue teams expect to find survivors?
Rescuers maintain hope for finding survivors for about four days after the earthquake.
What challenges are rescue teams facing during the search?
Large crowds and aftershock risks hindered rescue efforts, but tighter controls are improving efficiency.
Were any survivors rescued after the initial 12 hours?
Yes, three more survivors were pulled out alive in more difficult operations after the initial rescues.

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