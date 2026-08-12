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Russia says Ukrainian attacks are pushing up global food prices, causing grain shortages - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says Ukrainian attacks are pushing up global food prices, causing grain shortages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities agriculture

Russia Blames Ukrainian Strikes for Global Rise in Food and Grain Prices

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Grain Infrastructure

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian said on Wednesday that Ukrainian strikes on its grain and agricultural infrastructure were pushing up global food prices and exacerbating grain shortages, something it said served the interests of some Western countries.

Official Russian Response

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova made her comments in a statement issued after a wave of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk which killed three, including a child, and forced major grain terminals in the city to stop working.

Statements from Russian Officials

Zakharova said: "It is evident that the Kyiv regime’s cynical military campaign to incite chaos in the global food market ... serves the interests of certain Western nations."

"All this exacerbates the shortage of grain and fertilisers, fuels the rise in global food prices, and increases the burden on the countries of the Global South and East, which are being held hostage by the irresponsible policies of the aforementioned ‘players’," Zakharova said.

Escalation of Attacks and Global Market Effects

Ukraine has this summer escalated its strikes on Russian economic infrastructure it says underpins Moscow's military campaign against it, including striking agricultural export infrastructure.  Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter.  

Reduction in Grain Shipments

Russian strikes on ships in the Black Sea have also drastically reduced grain shipments from Ukraine, which is also a major grain exporter. Shipments tumbled 76% in the first two weeks of August, versus the same period last year, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said.

Market Reactions

Grain futures spiked on Wednesday, after the Ukrainian strikes on Novorossiysk.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Felix Light Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine of targeting Black Sea grain terminals to destabilize global food markets and benefit certain Western countries.
  • Ukrainian strikes halted operations at major Russian grain terminals in Novorossiysk, a key exporting hub, driving up grain futures and contributing to supply disruption.
  • Broader context: the Iran conflict and Middle East instability have spiked fertilizer prices and disrupted supplies, compounding risks to global food production and affordability.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Ukrainian strikes impacting global food prices?
Russian officials claim Ukrainian attacks on grain and agricultural infrastructure are causing global food prices to rise by reducing supply and damaging export facilities.
What specific locations were affected by the recent strikes?
Strikes targeted Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, forcing major grain terminals in the city to stop operations.
How much have Ukrainian grain shipments decreased?
Ukraine's agriculture ministry reported shipments dropped 76% in the first two weeks of August compared to the same period last year.
Why does Russia say these strikes benefit certain Western countries?
Russia's Foreign Ministry alleges the chaos in global food markets serves the interests of Western nations by increasing prices and supply instability.
What effect do these disruptions have on global regions?
The disruptions increase the burden on the Global South and East, making them vulnerable to grain shortages and higher prices.

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