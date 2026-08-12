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Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Credible missile threat led to secret aircraft switch for Trump, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Missile Threat Forced Secret Aircraft Switch for Trump During Turkey Visit

Secret Service Response to Imminent Threat During Trump’s Turkey Trip

By Steve Holland

Missile Threat Prompts Unprecedented Security Measures

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A threat that Air Force One could be targeted by a shoulder-fired missile prompted the Secret Service to secretly move President Donald Trump onto an unmarked government jet during a trip to Turkey last month, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.

The threat emerged on the final day of Trump's visit to Ankara for the NATO summit amid heightened tensions with Iran, the source said. The Secret Service deemed the threat to be credible and imminent, prompting an extraordinary operation to conceal the U.S. president's movements.

The source declined to say where the intelligence came from but said officials had little time to prepare and devised the plans at the last minute.

The Secret Aircraft Switch Operation

Trump and a small group of aides used a catering truck to surreptitiously switch them from the big blue-and-white presidential aircraft to a smaller, nondescript C-32A jet for the flight out of Turkey on July 8, while Air Force One departed separately carrying senior administration officials, White House staff and the traveling press corps, according to the source.

Trump’s Statement on the Security Decision

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he made the switch at the direction of the Secret Service, which is charged with presidential security. He flew from Ankara to a refueling stop in Britain without incident.

"I think actually the plane that I flew on was at greater risk," Trump told reporters, without providing evidence. "I think it was at ​greater risk because that would be the plane I think that they would be more likely to go for." 

Historical Context: Presidential Secrecy During High-Risk Travel

U.S. presidents, including Trump, have occasionally traveled under secrecy when visiting war zones or high-risk regions in order to maintain security. But those trips typically involved advance notice for journalists traveling with the president.

Some members of the press got a heads up ahead of a Thanksgiving 2003 trip by President George W. Bush to Baghdad. Other members of the press corps covering Bush's Thanksgiving holiday in Crawford, Texas, were misled, however. Told that Bush was spending the feast day with family, they were shocked when the president abruptly surfaced in Iraq.

Time Constraints and Urgency in Turkey

The source on Wednesday said the Secret Service did not have the luxury of time in Turkey.

"They were scrambling to head off what they thought was a credible, imminent threat," the source said.

Media Reports and Aftermath

The Washington Post first reported details of the operation this week, more than a month after it was carried out.

The New York Times reported that U.S. officials were alarmed to discover that Iranians knew where Trump was staying in Ankara, including the exact floor of his hotel.

Who Was On Board the Decoy Aircraft?

On board the Air Force One jet now seen as a decoy were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who the source said was briefed on the maneuver; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; White House communications director Steven Cheung; and a number of other aides plus the typical 13-person press pool that included a Reuters correspondent and photographer.

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, executive assistant Natalie Harp and director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta made the move in the catering truck with Trump, the source said.

Concerns Over Safety of Aides and Journalists

Some media commentators ⁠and lawmakers have questioned whether the operation left Trump's aides and journalists traveling with him at risk aboard the plane presumed to be carrying the ​president.

The source said it was determined that it was in Trump's best interests to keep the ruse secret as hostilities escalated with Iran, which borders Turkey.

Turkish officials did not immediately comment on the threat.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Colleen Jenkins, Deepa Babington and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. intelligence assessed an imminent shoulder‑fired missile threat to Trump and Air Force One as he departed the NATO summit in Ankara, prompting a last‑minute security maneuver (apnews.com).
  • The Secret Service orchestrated a covert transfer using a catering truck to move Trump and a small group of aides onto an unmarked C‑32A, while the usual presidential jet departed separately with senior officials and press aboard as a decoy (apnews.com).
  • The swap highlighted the older presidential aircraft’s superior defensive features—like missile countermeasures and hardened systems—which were lacking on the newer Qatari‑donated 747‑8 jet (theweek.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did President Trump switch aircraft during his Turkey trip?
The switch was prompted by a credible and imminent threat that Air Force One could be targeted by a shoulder-fired missile.
How did the Secret Service manage the aircraft switch?
President Trump and select aides used a catering truck to move to a nondescript jet, while Air Force One departed separately as a decoy.
Who was onboard the decoy Air Force One during the operation?
Senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, other aides, and the press pool were on the decoy plane.
Was the threat to President Trump considered credible?
Yes, the Secret Service deemed the missile threat credible and imminent, leading to urgent security measures.
Did any incidents occur during Trump's secret flight out of Turkey?
No incidents were reported; Trump successfully traveled from Ankara to a refueling stop in Britain.

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