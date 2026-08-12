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Oil dips on demand forecasts, global equities gain - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil dips on demand forecasts, global equities gain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Oil Prices Dip on Lower Demand Forecasts While Global Equities Climb

Market Reactions to Inflation Data and Geopolitical Events

By Chris Prentice and Samuel Indyk

Global Equities and Oil Price Movements

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Global equities were higher on Wednesday after mild inflation data reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady, while oil prices dipped as investors balanced lower demand against a deadlock in U.S.-Iran talks.

The United States and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate ship attacks. But oil prices fell as investors weighed lower demand forecasts. [O/R]

U.S. Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with expectations, data showed on Wednesday. The small increase could weaken the argument for an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month. Money markets have shown a roughly 50% chance of a hike heading into the data release.

The data "relieves some of the concerns that the Fed is being pushed toward a rate hike due to inflation, which is being fueled by higher energy prices," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth Management in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Impact on Gold and Treasuries

Gold prices touched their highest in more than two months as the data dented rate hike bets. U.S. Treasuries held gains, lifting yields. [GOL/][US/]

The data did not capture the most recent rise in oil prices, which have hurtled higher amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Stock Market Performance Across Regions

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.33% to 1,154.42.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.05% to 53,820.52, the S&P 500 added 0.31% to 7,752.45 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.64% to 26,613.91.

Upbeat results from AI cloud company CoreWeave after the market closed on Tuesday gave the AI trade another boost. Other AI infrastructure providers also rose.

In Europe, the pan-continental STOXX 600 fell 0.16%.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher by 0.92% at 1,636.51.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.95% to 1,681.25.

Geopolitical Tensions and Oil Market Outlook

Talks to End Iran War Continue

TALKS TO END IRAN WAR CONTINUE

Markets were still following talks to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic.

The U.S. and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping on Tuesday, while both Iran and the U.S. have stepped up their rhetoric in recent days.

Iran's most senior security official said on Tuesday the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed unless the U.S. accepts Iran's conditions.

Still, investors have been calm.

"Our base case for a long time has been a gradual but messy de-escalation," said Dorian Carrell, head of multi-asset income at Schroders.

"We don't expect traffic (through the Strait of Hormuz) to go to its full capacity. We think that puts a floor on the oil price and maintains an energy-driven inflationary driver in markets in the near- to medium-term."

Oil Price Movements and Demand Forecasts

Oil prices fell, having climbed $1 earlier in the session, after forecasters cut projections for 2026 global demand. Brent crude futures dropped 0.37% to $88.58 per barrel, and U.S. crude fell 0.26% to $82.98.

Currency and Bond Market Developments

Markets Anticipate a BOJ Hike

MARKETS ANTICIPATE A BOJ HIKE 

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.6 basis points to 4.668%.

Markets are increasingly pricing in an early rate hike in Japan, putting pressure on the nation's shorter-dated bonds. Investors priced in an almost 60% chance of a quarter-point hike at the Bank of Japan's September meeting. 

The yen weakened 0.07% to 159.39 per dollar, remaining off last week's high of 155.20 after several suspected rounds of intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,rose 0.15% to 99.95, with the euro down 0.1% at $1.1528.

Gold Prices and Market Sentiment

Spot gold rose 0.88% to $4,405.10 an ounce.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk in London and Rocky Swift in Tokyo and Chris Prentice in New York and additional reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Stephen Coates, Barbara Lewis and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • July U.S. CPI rose just 0.1% month‑on‑month, easing pressure on the Fed to hike rates in September—with headline inflation at 3.4% year‑on‑year and core CPI up 0.2% MoM, 2.5% YoY (axios.com).
  • Global oil demand forecasts have been revised lower: the IEA now sees a 1.1 million barrels‑per‑day demand decline in 2026, and OPEC cut its growth estimate to 970,000 bpd—downward revisions cited as key drivers to price weakness (iea.org).
  • Markets anticipate a possible Bank of Japan rate hike in September as policymakers signal concerns about rising inflation risks, contributing to yen weakness and a stronger U.S. dollar (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices dip in the latest trading session?
Oil prices fell due to lower demand forecasts and continued deadlock in U.S.-Iran talks, despite recent attacks on shipping.
How did global equities respond to the latest inflation data?
Global equities rose after mild U.S. inflation data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady.
What impact did the U.S. consumer price data have on rate hike expectations?
The small 0.1% increase in consumer prices weakened the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
What role did tensions in the Strait of Hormuz play in oil markets?
Ongoing tensions and threats of closure of the Strait of Hormuz maintained an energy-driven inflationary driver in markets.
What are the latest moves in major equity markets mentioned in the article?
MSCI's global stock index rose, with Wall Street indices and Asian shares higher, while the European STOXX 600 fell slightly.

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