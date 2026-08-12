Drone Strikes Damage Homes and Buildings in Russia's Novorossiysk Port City

Recent Drone Attacks and Their Impact

Damage in Novorossiysk

Extent of Residential and Commercial Damage

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Drone debris has damaged six residential buildings in the Russian Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk, according to the mayor of the major commodities export hub.

Mayor Andrei Kravchenko said on Telegram that those injured were receiving medical assistance and a commercial building was also hit.

Social Media Reports and Visual Evidence

There were a number of unverified social media posts on Telegram purporting to show photos of a huge tower of flames arising from somewhere in Novorossiysk.

Drone Activity in Crimea

Sevastopol Drone Downing

Governor's Statement

In Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea, more than three dozen drones were downed, the city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram. A few houses were damaged in the attack, but there were no injuries, he added.

Russian Attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Shopping Mall Fire and Power Outage

Separately, a Russian attack caused a fire at a shopping mall in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, posting pictures of a building ablaze.

The attack cut off power for some 1,200 consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Fedorov added.

Broader Context of Escalation

Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Infrastructure

Moscow has recently intensified strikes on Ukraine's food and agriculture facilities, in response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian energy, port and logistic hubs.

Diplomatic Efforts to End the War

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv had handed proposals to U.S. negotiators for a plan to end the war, which started with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)