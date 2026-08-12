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Dollar drifts as markets await US inflation data for Fed clues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar drifts as markets await US inflation data for Fed clues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets US Dollar Inflation

Dollar Drifts as Markets Wait for US Inflation Data and Fed Rate Decision

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Overview and Key Currency Movements

SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar traded sideways in early Asian dealings on Wednesday, shrugging off renewed attacks on shipping in critical waterways in the Middle East, as currency markets awaited the release of inflation data later in the global day.

Major Currency Performance

The yen was flat against the dollar at 159.335 yen, hovering around its weakest levels of the month despite the recent joint intervention by U.S. and Japanese authorities to strengthen the Japanese currency, while the euro held steady at $1.1537. 

The British pound was also unchanged at $1.3503. The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7064.

Kiwi Dollar and New Zealand Political Developments

The kiwi dollar was down 0.1% at $0.5876 after New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Wednesday he had won a confidence vote of ruling party lawmakers, following speculation about his leadership months from a general election.

US Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Outlook

 The main focus for markets this week is on the release of U.S. inflation data due later on Wednesday for clues to the direction of Federal Reserve interest rates, as last week's softer-than-expected jobs report and a press conference by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh last month did little to dispel doubts.

Analyst Perspectives on Inflation

"There is a path ahead for easing in inflation as we progress through the remainder of 2026," assuming oil prices remain contained and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, ING analysts wrote. "In fact, the market is already discounting a mild inflation landing."

US Dollar Index Movements

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.1% at 99.858.

Commodities and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices edged up as trading resumed in Asia on Wednesday, with Brent crude 0.8% higher at $89.61 a barrel after an attack by Iran-backed Houthis on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait and a U.S. military strike on a container ship off Pakistan attempting to break its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Federal Reserve Officials and Rate Expectations

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said on Tuesday the central bank is more concerned about too-high inflation than about any labor market weakness, although it was unclear whether that stance aligned him with the minority of policymakers who favoured an interest-rate hike last month.

Market Sentiment on Fed's Next Move

Traders remain split on the Fed's next move. Fed funds futures imply a 52% chance the central bank will leave rates unchanged at its two-day meeting ending September 16, versus a 48% probability of a quarter-point increase, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Cryptocurrency Market Snapshot

In cryptocurrencies, both bitcoin and ether were flat at $63,708.64 and $1,881.91 respectively.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart HunterEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets in Asia anticipate U.S. July CPI release on Wednesday, August 12, a key input for the Federal Reserve’s rate decision outlook (kiplinger.com).
  • Despite coordinated yen-buying intervention by the U.S. and Japan earlier in August—a rare move not seen in over a decade—the yen remains near monthly lows around ¥159 to the dollar (moneyweek.com).
  • Oil prices rose modestly in Asia as geopolitical tensions continue, with Brent crude trading near $89.60—a reflection of supply risks around the Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar trading sideways?
The US dollar is trading sideways as markets await key US inflation data for clues on future Federal Reserve interest rate moves.
What impact could the US inflation data have on the Federal Reserve?
The inflation data may influence the Federal Reserve's decision on whether to change interest rates at their next meeting.
How are global events affecting currency markets?
Events like attacks in Middle Eastern shipping lanes and central bank interventions are impacting currency markets, but investors remain focused on US inflation data.
Which currencies are holding steady against the US dollar?
The yen, euro, British pound, and Australian dollar are mostly unchanged against the US dollar, with minor fluctuations.
What are traders’ expectations for the next Federal Reserve meeting?
Traders are split, with Fed funds futures showing a 52% chance of rates remaining unchanged and a 48% chance of a quarter-point hike.

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