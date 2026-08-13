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Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks rise as US inflation data dents September Fed hike bets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Asian Stocks Climb as US Inflation Softens Expectations for Fed Rate Hike

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Market Reactions to US Inflation Data

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. inflation data came in as expected, dampening expectations of further near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes, while oil held near $80 a barrel as Washington and Tehran remained deadlocked over efforts to end the Gulf war.

Asian and US Stock Market Performance

MSCI's  broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.97%, led by South Korean shares jumping 4.4%. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.86%, while S&P 500 E-minis were up 0.02%. 

US Inflation and Federal Reserve Outlook

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.1% in July, in line with expectations, data showed on Wednesday. The small increase could weaken the argument for an interest rate increase from the Fed next month. Money markets are predicting a 40% chance of a rate hike, down from 54% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Upcoming Economic Data and Fed Meeting

With August CPI data due before next month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting and crude oil futures rising moderately since July, "both the Fed and markets will likely want to assess the data right up until just before the September FOMC," said Den Miki, senior rate strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, in a note.

Wall Street and Commodity Prices

Wall Street ended mixed overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 eking out small gains while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped. [.N]

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices eased but remained elevated in Asia. U.S. crude fell 0.83% to $82.58 a barrel and Brent fell to $88.35 per barrel, down 0.71% on the day.

 Iran and the U.S. remained at loggerheads over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf, with talks to revive a June interim agreement making no headway and no timetable set for its implementation, a senior Iranian source said.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, a claim swiftly rejected by Iran, which said the route remained blocked.

Currency and Bond Market Movements

Against the yen, the dollar softened 0.06% to 159.32, amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan would hike interest rates next month, earlier than the previously expected December timeline. Those expectations were reinforced by Japan's wholesale prices, which rose 7.2% in July from a year earlier, highlighting broadening price pressures.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was steady at 99.93. 

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 0.62 basis points to 4.688%, from 4.682% late on Wednesday.

Central Bank Commentary and Commodity Updates

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the three cash rate increases earlier this year were having their intended effects and would, over time, discourage spending.

Speaking at a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in Sydney, Kent said it would take "some time for tighter monetary policy to have its full effect on economic activity and inflation."

The Australian dollar held broadly versus the greenback at $0.7062.

Spot gold rose 0.28% to $4,419.28 an ounce and spot silver gained 0.3% to $65.50 an ounce.

(Reporting by Satoshi SugiyamaEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed nearly 1%, with South Korea’s Kospi up around 4.4% and Japan’s Nikkei rising 1.86%, as U.S. inflation data tempered September Fed hike odds.
  • CME Group FedWatch shows rate‑hike probability for September dropped to approximately 40%, down from 54% a week ago, reflecting markets’ reaction to soft CPI figures.
  • Japan’s wholesale inflation remains elevated—producer prices rose about 7.1% in June—supporting speculation on earlier-than-expected BOJ tightening.
  • Oil prices remained near $80‑$88 per barrel amid stalled U.S.–Iran Gulf war negotiations, sustaining inflation concerns despite some Asian market optimism.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks rise after the US inflation data release?
Asian stocks rose because US inflation data matched expectations, reducing the likelihood of a near-term Federal Reserve rate hike.
How did South Korean and Japanese shares perform?
South Korean shares jumped 4.4% and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.86%, following positive sentiment from US inflation news.
What are current market expectations for a September Fed rate hike?
Money markets now see a 40% chance of a rate hike in September, down from 54% a week ago.
What is the outlook for the Bank of Japan’s interest rate policy?
Speculation is rising that the Bank of Japan may hike interest rates next month, earlier than previously expected.

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