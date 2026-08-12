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UK housing market remains subdued, landlords cut back, RICS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK housing market remains subdued, landlords cut back, RICS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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UK Housing Market Remains Subdued Despite Improved Sales Outlook, RICS Finds

RICS Survey Highlights and Market Analysis

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's housing market remained sluggish last month but there was a recovery in confidence about the sales outlook, a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showed on Thursday.

Expert Commentary

RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn said the currently subdued market was unlikely to spur house-builders to speed up construction - a priority for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham - while new regulation for landlords was weighing on rentals.

Key Survey Findings

House Price Trends

• The survey's headline house price balance improved to -30% from -32% in June

• The fall in prices was strongest in London and southeast and southwest England

• Prices were seen rising over the next 12 months

Buyer Activity and Sales Outlook

• A gauge of new buyer enquiries held at -28% while properties coming on the market fell less sharply than in June

• Agreed sales were unchanged at -30%

Sales Expectations

• Near-term sales expectations improved for a fourth month in a row to -14% while expected sales over 12 months edged up to +3%, the highest since the start of the Iran war

Rental Market Developments

• In rentals, tenant demand weakened in the three months to July and landlords reduced properties put on the market.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline house‑price balance modestly improved to –30%, yet regional declines, especially in London and southern England, remain acute
  • Sales sentiment recovered modestly—12‑month sales outlook positive at +3%, buyer enquiries and agreed sales still weak
  • Rental market under pressure: tenant demand fell and landlords withdrew listings amid Renters’ Rights Act reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the latest RICS survey reveal about UK house prices?
The RICS survey showed that the headline house price balance improved to -30% from -32% in June, with the largest fall in London, southeast, and southwest England.
How has landlord activity changed according to the RICS report?
Landlords have reduced the number of properties put on the rental market, and tenant demand weakened in the three months to July.
What is the near-term sales outlook for the UK housing market?
Near-term sales expectations improved for the fourth month in a row to -14%, and expected sales over 12 months edged up to +3%, the highest since the start of the Iran war.
How did the supply of new properties change in July?
The number of properties coming on the market fell less sharply than in June, but supply remains subdued.
What impact do new regulations have on the UK rental market?
New regulations are weighing on rentals, causing landlords to cut back and contributing to weaker tenant demand.

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