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Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Venezuela looks to UK-held gold reserves for reconstruction as inflation surges

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Inflation Latin America

Venezuela Presses for UK-Held Gold Reserves as Inflation and Reconstruction Needs Rise

Venezuela's Efforts to Recover Gold Reserves Amid Economic Crisis

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Venezuelan authorities plan to focus on reconstruction efforts and recovering gold reserves worth an estimated $4 billion held in the Bank of England's underground vaults, National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Wednesday, as monthly inflation surged to 20%.

Background: Gold Reserves Locked in the Bank of England

The Bank of England has long refused to release some 31 metric tons of Venezuelan gold held in its vaults because it did not recognize the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Legal Disputes Over Gold Ownership

The bullion has been the subject of a long-running legal battle in British courts, and it has not been released despite Maduro's capture by the U.S. in January and a request by acting President Delcy Rodriguez to King Charles.

Impact of Natural Disasters and Economic Instability

Devastating Earthquakes and Humanitarian Needs

The South American nation was hit by devastating twin earthquakes at the end of June that killed more than 6,000 people.

Government Response and Reconstruction Plans

Rodriguez said the government and lawmakers had agreed to focus on projects aimed at rebuilding households, health capacities, electricity availability and clearing rubble, and to this end, "concentrate efforts to promote the recovery of Venezuela's international assets in the Bank of England."

Inflation Surges Amid Crisis

Venezuela's central bank said the earthquakes had contributed to inflation rising to 19.9% in July compared to 13.8% the prior month, as the disaster disrupted the distribution of goods. It said it expected inflation to decline in August.

Year-on-Year Inflation Data

With July's result, year-on-year inflation stands at 575.9%, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the central bank. 

(Reporting by Mayela Armas; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon, Sarah Morland and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Venezuela hopes to use 31 tonnes of gold, worth around $4 billion, stored in the Bank of England for reconstruction following catastrophic earthquakes, but access is hampered by a legal dispute over who controls the assets (kesq.com).
  • Monthly inflation surged to about 19.9% in July (from 13.8% in June), driven in part by earthquake‑induced disruptions to supply chains; annual inflation now stands near 575.9% (kesq.com).
  • Venezuela’s government recently re-engaged with the IMF after a seven‑year freeze, securing $346 million from its own reserve resources to help fund recovery efforts (kesq.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Venezuela seeking the release of its gold reserves from the Bank of England?
Venezuela wants to use the estimated $4 billion in UK-held gold reserves to fund reconstruction projects after devastating earthquakes and surging inflation.
How much Venezuelan gold is held in the Bank of England?
The Bank of England holds approximately 31 metric tons of Venezuelan gold, valued at around $4 billion.
What are Venezuela's plans for reconstruction?
Venezuelan authorities plan to rebuild households, restore health capacities, improve electricity, and clear rubble following recent earthquakes.
How has inflation in Venezuela changed recently?
Monthly inflation surged to 19.9% in July, and year-on-year inflation is now 575.9%, partly due to earthquake-related disruptions.
Why has the Bank of England refused to release the gold?
The Bank of England has refused to release the reserves due to not recognizing the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro's government.

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