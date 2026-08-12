Global EV Sales Increase in July, Boosted by Europe Amid Declines Elsewhere

Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends in July

By Amir Orusov

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fifth consecutive month in July, driven by robust growth in Europe while sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Thursday.

Sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 9% from a year ago to 1.85 million units in July, bringing year-to-date volumes to 11.5 million vehicles.

Divergence Between Major EV Markets

The figures underscore the growing divergence between major EV markets, with European subsidies supporting demand, while the U.S. market has been affected by the removal of federal EV tax credits and Chinese automakers increasingly rely on exports for growth.

European Market Performance

Sales in Europe climbed 33% to 450,000 units, pushing year-to-date growth to 28%

"High growth persisted in Europe's larger automotive markets, many of which have experienced a return of an EV subsidy scheme over the past 18 months," BMI said

France, Germany and Britain posted EV sales growth of 81%, 46% and 43%, respectively, in July

China and North America Trends

Meanwhile, China sales fell 5% to 980,000 vehicles

North America sales dropped 27% to 140,000 vehicles, following the end of U.S. EV tax credits

Rest of the World

Sales for the rest of the world jumped 97% to 280,000 units

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)