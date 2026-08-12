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Global EV sales rise in July as Europe offsets weakness in China and North America - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global EV sales rise in July as Europe offsets weakness in China and North America

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Global EV Sales Increase in July, Boosted by Europe Amid Declines Elsewhere

Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends in July

By Amir Orusov

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fifth consecutive month in July, driven by robust growth in Europe while sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Thursday.

Sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 9% from a year ago to 1.85 million units in July, bringing year-to-date volumes to 11.5 million vehicles.

Divergence Between Major EV Markets

The figures underscore the growing divergence between major EV markets, with European subsidies supporting demand, while the U.S. market has been affected by the removal of federal EV tax credits and Chinese automakers increasingly rely on exports for growth.

European Market Performance

  • Sales in Europe climbed 33% to 450,000 units, pushing year-to-date growth to 28%
  • "High growth persisted in Europe's larger automotive markets, many of which have experienced a return of an EV subsidy scheme over the past 18 months," BMI said
  • France, Germany and Britain posted EV sales growth of 81%, 46% and 43%, respectively, in July
China and North America Trends
  • Meanwhile, China sales fell 5% to 980,000 vehicles
  • North America sales dropped 27% to 140,000 vehicles, following the end of U.S. EV tax credits
Rest of the World
  • Sales for the rest of the world jumped 97% to 280,000 units

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe continues to lead global EV growth, with strong subsidies fueling adoption—France, Germany and Britain saw July gains of 81%, 46% and 43%, respectively.
  • China’s EV market softened domestically, down 5% in July, prompting automakers to lean more on exports.
  • North America’s EV momentum faltered following the end of U.S. federal tax credits, contributing to a steep 27% drop in July sales.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did global EV sales increase in July?
Global battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales rose 9% year-over-year in July to 1.85 million units.
Which regions contributed most to the growth in EV sales?
Europe led the growth with sales climbing 33% to 450,000 units, driven by renewed EV subsidy schemes.
Why did EV sales decline in China and North America?
China's sales fell due to reliance on exports, while North America's sales dropped 27% after the end of U.S. federal EV tax credits.
Which European countries saw the highest EV sales growth in July?
France, Germany, and Britain led with respective EV sales growth of 81%, 46%, and 43%.
What is the total number of electric vehicles sold year-to-date?
Year-to-date global electric vehicle sales reached 11.5 million units.

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