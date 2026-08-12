Minouche Shafik Departs as UK Chief Economic Advisor amid Leadership Change
Leadership Transition and Departure Details
Background of Minouche Shafik
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Minouche Shafik, the former Bank of England deputy governor and International Monetary Fund director, has left her post as chief economic advisor to Britain's prime minister, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Appointment and Tenure
Shafik, who was appointed by former premier Keir Starmer last year, has not been kept on by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the report added.
Verification and Official Response
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. UK's Downing Street could not be immediately reached for a comment.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City)