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Minouche Shafik leaves post as chief economic advisor to UK's PM, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Minouche Shafik leaves post as chief economic advisor to UK's PM, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 12, 2026

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Minouche Shafik Departs as UK Chief Economic Advisor amid Leadership Change

Leadership Transition and Departure Details

Background of Minouche Shafik

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Minouche Shafik, the former Bank of England deputy governor and International Monetary Fund director, has left her post as chief economic advisor to Britain's prime minister, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Appointment and Tenure

Shafik, who was appointed by former premier Keir Starmer last year, has not been kept on by new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the report added.

Verification and Official Response

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. UK's Downing Street could not be immediately reached for a comment. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City)

Key Takeaways

  • Minouche Shafik served as Chief Economic Advisor from 1 September 2025 under PM Keir Starmer (gov.uk).
  • New PM Andy Burnham, who took office on 20 July 2026, did not keep Shafik in the role (apnews.com).
  • Shafik’s distinguished career includes roles as deputy governor of the Bank of England, IMF deputy managing director, LSE president, and Columbia University president (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Minouche Shafik?
Minouche Shafik is a former Bank of England deputy governor and International Monetary Fund director.
Why did Minouche Shafik leave her post as chief economic advisor?
Shafik has not been kept on by the new UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, according to Bloomberg News.
Who appointed Minouche Shafik as chief economic advisor?
Minouche Shafik was appointed as chief economic advisor by former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Has the report about Shafik's departure been independently verified?
Reuters could not immediately verify Bloomberg's report on Shafik's departure.
Has Downing Street commented on Shafik’s departure?
UK's Downing Street could not be immediately reached for a comment regarding Shafik's departure.

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