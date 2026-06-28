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Princess Kate scales Britain's highest peaks to raise money for cancer charity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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Princess Kate scales Britain's highest peaks to raise money for cancer charity

Princess Kate's Remarkable Fundraising Challenge

Scaling the Three Highest Peaks in Britain

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Kate, the Princess of Wales, said on Sunday that she had scaled the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 hours to raise money for a cancer charity, citing it as a personal achievement following her own battle with the disease.

Kate, 44, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and, while she has returned to royal duties, she has spoken of the toll the illness has taken on her and her family.

The National Three Peaks Challenge

In a post on her official social media channels, Kate said this weekend that she had completed the "National Three Peaks Challenge" - climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon, the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales - in a 24-hour period.

Support from Family and Mountain Rescue

At the end of the event, which she completed solo supported en route by Mountain Rescue, she was greeted by her husband and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with her parents and brother.

Raising Awareness and Funds for Cancer Care

She said the aim was to raise the importance of holistic care and raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports work at the hospital where she underwent months of treatment.

"Lots of people have asked me why I'm doing this challenge and partly it's personal. I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills," she said in a video statement. "But more importantly, it's to give something back and acknowledge really all the incredible work going on up and down this country."

Kate's Personal Battle with Cancer

Kate underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery in early 2024 revealed the presence of an unspecified form of cancer, and has since delivered personal messages about its impact on her and her family.

"I've met some incredible people, those people who are living with and beyond cancer, and I know personally how difficult that journey is," she said.

Supporting The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

"I really wanted to use this opportunity as my way of contributing to all the wonderful work that's going on. And in particular, to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, an organisation very dear to me, but who do extraordinary work supporting those living with and beyond the disease," she said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Ros Russell and Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Kate undertook the grueling National Three Peaks Challenge—climbing Britain’s three highest peaks in around 24 hours—to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and advocate for holistic cancer care. (itv.com)
  • Now in remission after chemotherapy at The Royal Marsden Hospital, the Princess used the climb to symbolise life beyond diagnosis and emphasise the emotional, psychological and social aspects of cancer recovery. (itv.com)
  • Her solo trek—tracked by Mountain Rescue and spanning 23 miles and over 10,000 feet of ascent—was followed by a celebration with family, and the challenge has spurred a national fundraising drive for holistic treatment support. (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What challenge did Princess Kate complete to raise money for charity?
Princess Kate completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon in 24 hours.
Which charity is Princess Kate raising money for?
Princess Kate is raising funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports work at the hospital where she underwent treatment.
Why did Princess Kate take on the Three Peaks Challenge?
Kate said she took on the challenge to explore life beyond diagnosis, raise funds, and emphasize the importance of holistic care after her cancer treatment.
How has Kate’s experience with cancer influenced her fundraising efforts?
After undergoing cancer treatment and entering remission, Kate became more involved in fundraising and raising awareness for cancer support.
What message did Princess Kate share about cancer in her announcement?
She highlighted that cancer affects all aspects of a person's life, advocating for support so no one faces the disease feeling unseen or unsupported.

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