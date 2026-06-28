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UK scraps plans to replace destroyers with focus on drone warships - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK scraps plans to replace destroyers with focus on drone warships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 28, 2026

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UK Shifts Defence Strategy: Drone Warships to Replace Ageing Destroyers

Britain’s Defence Investment Plan and the Future of Naval Warfare

Transition from Type 45 Destroyers to Common Combat Vessels

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain will scrap plans to replace its ageing destroyers and will instead procure at least six "Common Combat Vessels" to serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The Royal Navy's six Type 45 destroyers are due to be retired by the end of 2038, and original plans envisioned them being replaced by a next-generation Type 83 class.

Introduction of Hybrid Warships

However, under the long-awaited Defence Investment Plan, the warships will now be replaced by hybrid Common Combat Vessels (CCV), reflecting a broader shift towards drone warfare and frontline capabilities.

"These Common Combat Vessels will provide our dedicated sailors with hybrid ships that are designed and built for the increasing threats we face," Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said in a statement.

"Developed with exceptional British innovators, the new ships will be British-built, supporting jobs across the nation and giving the Royal Navy a capability built for modern warfare."

Role and Capabilities of the Common Combat Vessels

The ministry said the CCVs would coordinate uncrewed systems in the air, on the surface and under the sea.

Delivery was expected from the early 2030s and when in service the vessels would work alongside crewed frigates as well as other planned autonomous vessels.

Political and Strategic Implications

Earlier this month, former defence minister John Healey stepped down after disagreements over the Defence Investment Plan, which will ​lay out the funding for military equipment and services. He said the government had failed to commit the resources needed to keep Britain safe.

Since taking over, Jarvis has sought to refocus the plan on near-term priorities, including new high-speed boats for commandos and advanced strike drones.

Government Response and Future Announcements

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said on Sunday that the long-awaited strategy would be unveiled within days.

"We have to be ready for any future war and what that will be like, not whatever the last war was like," Reed told Sky News.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The Royal Navy’s six Type 45 destroyers, slated for retirement by 2038, will no longer be replaced by the next‑generation Type 83 class.
  • At least six British‑built Common Combat Vessels (CCVs) will serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems across air, surface and underwater domains, reflecting a pivot toward drone warfare.
  • The shift aligns with wider ‘Hybrid Navy’ initiatives—including Project Beehive’s 20 uncrewed surface vessels and AUKUS‑backed underwater drone development—within the long‑delayed Defence Investment Plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What will replace the UK's ageing Type 45 destroyers?
The United Kingdom will replace its Type 45 destroyers with at least six new Common Combat Vessels (CCVs) serving as control hubs for uncrewed systems.
What is the purpose of the new Common Combat Vessels?
The Common Combat Vessels are designed to coordinate uncrewed systems across air, surface, and undersea operations, supporting modern warfare needs.
When are the new drone warships expected to be delivered?
Delivery of the new Common Combat Vessels is expected from the early 2030s.
How does the Defence Investment Plan affect Royal Navy capabilities?
The Defence Investment Plan refocuses efforts on hybrid and autonomous vessels, boosting frontline and modern warfare capabilities for the Royal Navy.
Why was the Defence Investment Plan revised?
The plan was revised to prioritize near-term capabilities and allocate resources for advanced equipment like drone warships, following leadership changes.

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