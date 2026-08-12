Tech Earnings and Inflation Push US Stock Markets Near Historic Highs

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Upbeat tech earnings pushed the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and MSCI All Country indices to within a whisker of their all-time highs on Wednesday, while stocks and bonds also welcomed U.S. inflation figures that appeared to reduce the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates next month.

Credit Risk in Tech Sector

In my column today, I look at the recent surge in U.S. hyperscalers' CDS spreads, which reflect concern that these companies' increased borrowings and deteriorating free cash flows could trigger default or a "credit event". The CDS moves are eye-catching, but overstate the risks.

Further Reading

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

Recommended Articles

1. U.S. consumer inflation mild in July, but economy not out of the woods yet

2. Three midweek thoughts — "magnificent" banks, Japan switch, populism: Mike Dolan

3. Investors worry leaner Fed guidance may come at a price

4. China's central bank pledges timely new policy rollout

5. Trump administration again urges U.S. Supreme Court intervention on mail ballots

Today's Key Market Moves

Stocks

• STOCKS: South Korea +4%, Nikkei at 3-week high. Europe, UK dip. S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.6%, both in sight of record highs.

Sectors and Shares

• SECTORS/SHARES: Eight sectors on the S&P 500 rise, three fall. Tech, real estate +1%; comms services, materials -1%. Super Micro Computer and CoreWeave +19%, Dell +10%.

Foreign Exchange

• FX: Dollar edges up, cable hits 1-month high $1.3540. Biggest G10 decliners SEK, NZD, both down ~0.5%. NOK flat ahead of Norges Bank.

Bonds

• BONDS: Decent U.S. 10-year auction, indirect bids well above recent average. Yield curve bull steepens, 2s/10s hits 49bps, 2s/30s hits 107 bps, both steepest since May.

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil little changed, gold hits 2-month high above $4,400/oz.

Today's Talking Points

Steepness and Light

The latest U.S. inflation figures were bang in line with expectations. Coming on the heels of a soft employment report, the outlook for September's Fed meeting is tilting more towards rates being kept on hold. Before the CPI data, traders were split 50-50 on rates being kept unchanged or raised by 25 bps. Now, that's 60-40 in favor of no change. Relief for Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, perhaps, although the center of gravity on the FOMC is shifting towards hiking.

Yield Curve Movements

One clear market consequence of these two key data releases and Warsh's poorly received press conference last month has been steeper yield curves. The 2s/10s curve has steepened by around 20 basis points, mostly a "bull steepening" led by the short end. The 2s/30s curve is almost 30 bps steeper, driven by both short-end buying and long-end selling. Both curves on Wednesday hit their steepest since May. Policymakers won't be too worried, providing the long end remains well-contained.

Record Deficit

Which brings us onto the U.S. budget deficit. Last month, it soared to $432 billion, a record for July and almost 50% wider than July last year. It was the biggest deficit for any month since early 2021 when the government was spending trillions in pandemic-relief programs. This brings the deficit in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2026 to $1.8 trillion, already more than the full-year 2025 total. The gross national debt is about to hit $40 trillion.

Fiscal Policy and Market Impact

The figures will reinvigorate cries for Washington to — belatedly — rein the deficit in somewhere closer to 3% of GDP from more than 6% currently. But war, election promises, polarized politics and a desire to let the economy run hot mean that is wishful thinking. It is a factor behind the Treasury moving more of its funding into bills, and is a source of pressure on the long end of the bond market.

Norway to Go!

Norway's $2.3 trillion ‌sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) in the first half of the year. The fund, which invests state oil and gas revenues, owns on average 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world's ​largest single investor.

Global Impact of Sovereign Wealth Funds

Putting "stock vs flow" arguments aside for a second, that six-month profit is more than the nominal annual GDP of around 130 countries, and vindicates Oslo's prudence and long-term planning in setting the fund up over 30 years ago. Other energy-rich countries run similar SWFs, of course, but not all. With public finances strained and governments under pressure like never before to fund national security, infrastructure and public service needs, many probably wish they did. Like Britain.

What Could Move Markets Tomorrow?

• Japan wholesale inflation (July)

• UK GDP (Q2, preliminary estimate)

• U.S. Treasury sells $25 billion of 30-year notes at auction

• U.S. PPI inflation (July)

• U.S. Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak include Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin

Additional Information

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Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)