Senators Demand Answers on Paused U.S. Sanctions Targeting Russia Evasion

Senators Question Delay in Sanctions Enforcement

Background on Paused Sanctions

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Two senior Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed Trump administration officials on why they have paused imposing fresh sanctions on companies, banks and other entities that help Russia evade existing restrictions over its invasion of Ukraine, even though peace talks have not proved fruitful.

Key Figures and Letter Details

• Senators Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, and Christopher Coons wrote the letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The senators say the administration has paused regular, targeted counter-evasion sanctions on Russia for 17 months.

Recent Sanctions Activity

• The U.S. last imposed major sanctions on Russia in October 2025, when the Treasury targeted oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The senators believe those sanctions were a one-off and that Russia easily evades them.

Administration’s Rationale for Pausing Sanctions

Statements from Officials

• The letter cites Bessent telling Congress in February that the administration wanted to "see where the peace talks go" before resuming some counter-evasion sanctions even as the administration imposed sanctions on Iran and Cuba during talks with those countries.

• The letter also cites Rubio saying in May that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were not fruitful and there were no such talks occurring at the time.

Sanctions Timeline and Effectiveness

• Letter says there were 111 sets of sanctions on Russia following the February 2022 invasion until January 2025, the month President Donald Trump took office for a second time.

• Sanctions imposed during former President Joe Biden's term did little to stop Russia.

Senators’ Demands and Legislative Response

Senators’ Questions to the Administration

• Senators ask the officials to respond by August 28 to this question: "If the administration paused regular Russia sanctions because of peace talks, and those talks stalled months ago, why hasn't the Administration resumed routine and frequent U.S. sanctions to rebuild leverage for a just peace in Ukraine?"

Recent Legislation and Uncertainties

• Senate passed new sanctions legislation on Russia this month, but its future is uncertain as Democrats and some Republicans are concerned it could allow Trump new powers to impose tariffs on goods from U.S. allies including Japan and some countries in Europe.

• Treasury and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)