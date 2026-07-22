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US politicians pitch aviation, space business at Farnborough Airshow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US politicians pitch aviation, space business at Farnborough Airshow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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US Politicians Pitch Aerospace and Space Investment at Farnborough Airshow 2024

By David Shepardson

US and Global Competition for Aerospace, Defence, and Space Investment

FARNBOROUGH, England July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. boosted the size of its pavilion at the Farnborough Airshow by 22% this year, and U.S. politicians were out in force, vying with European rivals for investment from aerospace, defence, and space companies as the industries boom. 

US Presence and Strategy at Farnborough Airshow

There was a 21% increase in U.S. government agencies and private company exhibitors from the prior event in 2024, with the U.S. now accounting for about a third of the entire show. Nine U.S. senators, several governors and other local and state officials were in attendance. 

"That gives an indication of how important this is to the U.S.," said Gareth Rogers, chief executive of the Farnborough International Airshow.

Growth Drivers: Defence Spending and Aerospace Supply Chain

Governments are increasing defence spending as global tensions rise, while aerospace supply chain spending is also jumping to keep up with the backlog of thousands of plane orders for Boeing, Airbus and Embraer that will take years to deliver. More space and satellite launches are also boosting the space industry.

State-Level Initiatives to Attract Investment

Some states such as Kansas and Alabama held parties in London to woo potential investors, while dozens operated booths at the airshow to make the case they have the right attributes for prospective companies: low taxes and regulation, competitive energy prices and a talented workforce.

Economic Impact of US Aerospace and Defence Industry

The Aerospace Industries Association, a U.S. trade group, said the U.S. aerospace and defense industry generated $1 trillion in total business activity in 2025 and accounted for 1.6% of U.S. economic output, supporting more than 2.1 million American jobs.

Competitive Advantages: Salaries and Workforce

U.S. officials see the higher pay offered in North America as a key draw, with U.S. aerospace salaries about 40% above the national average.

Trade Tensions and Tariff Threats

However, the push also comes at a time of a new spike in trade tension, with the Trump administration again threatening to impose tariffs on aerospace, but having delayed them pending planned new talks.

International Competition and European Initiatives

UK and EU Stepping Up Industry Support

UK, EU STEPPING UP INDUSTRY SUPPORT

The U.S. will also face stiff competition. The European Union is increasing defence spending by 8.6% to a record €454 million  ($518.10 million) in 2026 and European countries are also creating new programs to grow aerospace investments and jobs.

British Government Support for Aerospace

The British government on Wednesday unveiled a £600 million ($802.50 million) support package for the UK aerospace industry, including £500 million for aerospace research and technology projects and a new £100 million aerospace supply chain fund, working with industry partners including Airbus, Rolls-Royce, GKN Aerospace and Safran. The UK wants to double the sector's market value by 2035.

State and Local Leaders on Workforce and Business Climate

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said her state had made efforts to develop a skilled workforce and had invested hundreds of millions of dollars to make sites available for aerospace companies to expand or build. 

"We want to make sure as we're looking toward the future we don't get complacent as technologies are changing and evolving," Spanberger said, noting Virginia is home to the Pentagon and significant aerospace and defense companies.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb pointed to northeast Ohio's NASA research center, aerospace industry and manufacturing workforce as potential advantages.

"The cost to do business is a lot more affordable in Cleveland than it is in Silicon Valley or the coast or even the South," Bibb said.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

($1 = 0.7477 pounds)

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. increased its Farnborough pavilion footprint by 22% and exhibitor participation by 21% from 2024, now representing about one‑third of the show (lse.co.uk).
  • The U.S. aerospace and defense industry generated $1 trillion in business activity in 2025, accounting for 1.6% of GDP and supporting over 2.1 million jobs, with average pay ~40% above the national average (aia-aerospace.org).
  • The UK unveiled a £600 million aerospace support package—including over £500 million for R&D and £100 million for its supply chain—to double its aerospace market value by 2035 (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the US expand its presence at the 2024 Farnborough Airshow?
The US increased its pavilion size by 22% and had 21% more exhibitors compared to the previous event.
What is driving increased investment in the aerospace and space sectors?
Rising global defence spending, backlog of plane orders, and growth in space and satellite launches are boosting these sectors.
How significant is the US aerospace and defense industry to the economy?
The US aerospace and defense industry generated $1 trillion in 2025, accounted for 1.6% of US GDP, and supported over 2.1 million jobs.
What competition does the US face in attracting aerospace investment?
The US faces competition from the EU and UK, which are increasing defence spending and launching new aerospace investment programs.
Which US states are actively seeking aerospace investments?
States like Kansas, Alabama, and Virginia are promoting their advantages, such as tax benefits and workforce, to attract aerospace companies.

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