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Aston Martin secures $735 million financing led by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Aston Martin secures $735 million financing led by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Aston Martin secures $735 million financing led by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners

Key Details of the Aston Martin Financing Deal

Overview of the Financing Agreement

July 22 (Reuters) - Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had secured £550 million ($735.57 million) in new debt financing led by funds managed by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners, strengthening the luxury carmaker's financial position.

Breakdown of the Financing Structure

The financing comprises a £450 million senior secured term loan and a £100 million delayed draw term loan, and a separate £100 million permitted debt incurrence capacity.

Background and Financial Challenges

The British luxury carmaker, known for its long association with the James Bond franchise, has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales because of U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China. Its shares have fallen about 44% this year.

Impact on Aston Martin's Financial Position

Aston Martin said the financing would bolster its balance sheet and increase pro forma liquidity to about £340 million as of June 30.

Upcoming Financial Results

The group's half-year 2026 results are set to be published on July 29.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7477 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • The £550 million financing, arranged with backing from HPS (part of BlackRock’s Private Financing Solutions), bolsters Aston Martin’s liquidity amid rising gross and net debt levels. (lse.co.uk)
  • As of March 31, 2026, Aston Martin’s gross debt reached £1.642 billion (net debt £1.459 billion), with net leverage hitting 10.8×, underscoring the need for fresh capital. (lse.co.uk)
  • HPS, now integrated into BlackRock’s Private Financing Solutions platform managing ~$381 billion in assets (including ~$254 billion in private credit), offers deep private credit capabilities that could support Aston Martin’s strategic turnaround. (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much financing did Aston Martin secure?
Aston Martin secured £550 million, equivalent to approximately $735 million, in new debt financing.
Who led the new financing round for Aston Martin?
The financing was led by funds managed by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners.
Why did Aston Martin seek new debt financing?
The new financing will strengthen Aston Martin's financial position.
What is the currency conversion rate mentioned in the article?
The article mentions a conversion rate of $1 to 0.7477 pounds.

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