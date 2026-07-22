Aston Martin secures $735 million financing led by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners

Key Details of the Aston Martin Financing Deal

Overview of the Financing Agreement

July 22 (Reuters) - Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had secured £550 million ($735.57 million) in new debt financing led by funds managed by BlackRock-owned HPS Investment Partners, strengthening the luxury carmaker's financial position.

Breakdown of the Financing Structure

The financing comprises a £450 million senior secured term loan and a £100 million delayed draw term loan, and a separate £100 million permitted debt incurrence capacity.

Background and Financial Challenges

The British luxury carmaker, known for its long association with the James Bond franchise, has been struggling with cash burn and falling sales because of U.S. tariffs and weak demand in China. Its shares have fallen about 44% this year.

Impact on Aston Martin's Financial Position

Aston Martin said the financing would bolster its balance sheet and increase pro forma liquidity to about £340 million as of June 30.

Upcoming Financial Results

The group's half-year 2026 results are set to be published on July 29.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7477 pounds)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)