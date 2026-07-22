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Exclusive-Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Iran Drone Attacks on CIA Facilities Spark US Probe Into Russian Involvement

By Jonathan Landay, Gram Slattery and Timour Azhari

US Intelligence Investigates Russian Role in Iran Drone Strikes

WASHINGTON/RIYADH, July 22 (Reuters) - Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities in the Gulf have prompted U.S. intelligence analysts to investigate whether Russia assisted by providing targeting information or advanced drone technology, said four people familiar with U.S. intelligence. 

These people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss national security matters, said U.S. intelligence officials have not yet reached firm conclusions about the possible Russian involvement in the attacks on CIA facilities. But they cited the strikes' effectiveness and apparent precision, as well as Russia's broader technical support for Iran, as possible evidence.

Reuters and other media have reported — and U.S. officials have acknowledged — that Russia has provided targeting and other support for Iran in its strikes on U.S. targets in the Gulf region generally, but the intelligence community's investigation of possible Russian involvement in supporting the CIA facility attacks has not been previously disclosed. 

Details of the Drone Attacks

At least two CIA sites were struck in March, Reuters and other outlets have reported. One of the facilities was the CIA station in Saudi Arabia, which is located in the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, and a separate site was located in eastern Iraq. Some of the sources said additional CIA sites had been hit, but they did not disclose details.

Intelligence Memo Highlights Russian Assistance

RUSSIA HELPED TARGET FACILITIES: INTELLIGENCE MEMO

One internal memo from a Western intelligence agency, described by an official in the region with access to the document, concluded Russia has likely played a role in targeting regional CIA facilities. The official discussed the memo on condition that its precise authorship not be disclosed.

Russian-Enhanced Iranian Drones Used

Two Western officials in the Gulf who were briefed on intelligence reports said analysts thought the Saudi attack involved a pair of Russian-enhanced versions of Iran's Shahed drones. One of the aircraft blew a hole through a vulnerable part of the embassy's exterior and the second flew through the opening and detonated, they said. No deaths or injuries were reported.

While Russian assistance for Iran is longstanding, given the countries' close ties, specific targeting of sensitive CIA sites would indicate Moscow is willing to go further in disrupting U.S. operations as Washington struggles to bring the Iran war to an end.

Concerns that Russia could be providing targeting data to Iran intensified this weekend after strikes on a U.S. air base in Jordan, where Iran struck army barracks with ballistic missiles, killing two soldiers.

The White House referred a request for comment to the CIA, which declined to provide one. 

Iran's mission to the UN, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Saudi government did not respond to requests for comment.

Secretive CIA Sites and Russian Drone Technology

SECRETIVE SITES

The two Western officials in the region said Russia has helped Iran improve its Shahed drones' ability to reach targets, and said analysts suspected that Iran used these versions in its strike in Riyadh.

Advanced Navigation Systems Supplied by Russia

Russia, said a separate source, has helped Tehran improve the accuracy of its Shahed-136s by supplying a satellite navigation system — the Kometa-M — that experts say is far more accurate and harder to jam than the one produced by Iran.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in March that Russia has provided the Kometa-M to Iran. The Kremlin denied the report, calling it "fake news."

CIA facilities overseas include the agency's main offices in individual countries that traditionally are housed in embassies and are called stations. Additionally, the CIA maintains offices, safe houses, logistics hubs and sites involved in surveillance or other operations.

The locations of those sites are closely guarded secrets. 

The sources declined to disclose the exact number or locations of CIA facilities hit by Iranian drones. One source put the number at "more than one and fewer than a dozen." A second source said several facilities were hit.

Debate Over Russian Targeting Data

RUSSIAN TARGETING DATA?

U.S. intelligence analysts have been looking into whether Iran relied on Russian targeting data for the embassy attack, said the sources. 

Uncertainty and Analysis Among Officials

Doubts remain, however. Some of the sources warned that Iran could have been aiming for the U.S. embassy generally and by chance struck the CIA station.

Some analysts have concluded that few nations beyond Russia would have the means to acquire and the interest in weaponizing such sensitive targeting intelligence against the U.S., according to the sources. 

Expert Commentary on Russia-Iran Partnership

Daniel Hoffman, a former CIA station chief and undercover operations officer, said it would not be surprising for Moscow to help Tehran target CIA facilities given their close strategic partnership.

"They share an interest in trying to reduce or eliminate U.S. influence altogether in their self-designated spheres of influence," he said.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Jonathan Landay in Washington and Timour Azhari in Riyadh; Editing by Don Durfee and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s precise and effective drone strikes on CIA sites raise suspicion of Russian involvement in targeting and tech transfers (“Kometa‑M” system) (lemonde.fr)
  • Western intelligence (including Ukrainian assessments) indicates Russia’s satellites and cyber capabilities have been shared with Iran to enable accurate targeting in the Gulf region (militarytimes.com)
  • Previous reporting confirms Russia has provided information on U.S. military positions to Iran and upgraded Shahed drones, but U.S. analysts have yet to reach definitive conclusions on involvement in CIA facility specific attacks (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the US intelligence probe into Iran's drone attacks on CIA facilities?
The effectiveness and precision of Iranian drone strikes on CIA facilities in the Gulf led US intelligence to investigate possible Russian assistance.
How might Russia have assisted Iran in the attacks on CIA facilities?
Sources suggest Russia could have provided targeting information or advanced drone technology, such as enhanced Shahed drones and satellite navigation systems.
Which CIA facilities were reportedly struck by Iranian drones?
Reportedly, the CIA station in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and another site in eastern Iraq were targeted, with additional sites possibly affected but undisclosed.
What evidence points to possible Russian involvement in the attacks?
Officials cited the strikes' precision, Russia's history of supporting Iran, and intelligence memos suggesting Russia's likely role in targeting regional CIA sites.
Did the Iranian drone attacks on CIA facilities result in casualties?
No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the strikes on the CIA facilities.

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