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Moncler Q2 revenue rises on Asia demand, Europe lags on weaker tourism - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Moncler Q2 revenue rises on Asia demand, Europe lags on weaker tourism

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Moncler Q2 Revenue Up 5% on Strong Asia Growth; Europe Weighed by Weaker Tourism

Moncler’s Second Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Growth Driven by Asia

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Revenues at Italian luxury outerwear group Moncler rose 5% at constant exchange rates in the second quarter, with growth at its key eponymous brand driven by Asia, partly offset by weaker sales in Europe amid a slowdown in tourist spending.

Group revenue totalled €409.3 million ($467 million) in the April-June period, slightly ahead of an analyst consensus of €405.8 million provided by the company.

Performance by Region

Revenue at the Moncler brand, which accounts for the bulk of group sales, rose 12% in Asia, with China and South Korea leading growth in the region. In the Americas, where the brand is still building its presence, sales increased 4%.

Profit and Seasonal Trends

Operating Profit in the First Half

In the first half of the year, operating profit rose to €245.4 million from €224.8 million a year earlier.

Seasonal Contribution to Annual Sales

The second quarter typically makes the smallest contribution to Moncler's annual sales, just under 13% of annual revenues, reflecting the group's continued exposure to seasonal demand despite efforts to broaden its product offering and reduce reliance on winter outerwear.

Strategic Initiatives

Moncler's Executive Chairman Remo Ruffini said the group continued to find new and more engaging ways to remain relevant throughout the year, well beyond its core season.

Industry Context

As the luxury sector shows tentative signs of improvement, Cartier-owner Richemont last week posted better-than-expected quarterly revenues, while Burberry reported a 5% rise in comparable store sales, matching market forecasts.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini/Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue rose 5 % at constant exchange rates to €409.3 million, slightly ahead of the €405.8 million consensus estimate (es.marketscreener.com).
  • Moncler brand growth was robust in Asia (+12 %)—notably China and South Korea—while sales in Europe were dampened by sluggish tourist spending (es.marketscreener.com).
  • Americas posted modest gains (+4 %) as the brand continues to build presence there (es.marketscreener.com).
  • Operating profit for H1 climbed to €245.4 million from €224.8 million a year earlier, underscoring improved margin performance (es.marketscreener.com).
  • Q2 remains the smallest contributor (~13 % of annual sales) despite efforts to smooth seasonality via product diversification (es.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Moncler's Q2 revenue increase?
Moncler's Q2 revenue rose 5% at constant exchange rates to €409.3 million.
Which region drove Moncler's revenue growth in Q2?
Asia, especially China and South Korea, led Moncler's revenue growth with a 12% increase.
Why did Moncler's European sales lag in Q2?
European sales were weaker due to a slowdown in tourist spending.
How much was Moncler's operating profit in the first half?
Operating profit rose to €245.4 million from €224.8 million in the first half of the year.
How significant is Q2 for Moncler's annual revenue?
The second quarter typically accounts for just under 13% of Moncler's annual revenues.

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