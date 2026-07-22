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Saipem, Subsea 7 deal may lead to price hikes, EU antitrust regulators warn - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Saipem, Subsea 7 deal may lead to price hikes, EU antitrust regulators warn

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

EU Antitrust Regulators Probe Saipem-Subsea 7 Merger for Market Impact

Overview of the Saipem-Subsea 7 Merger Investigation

By Foo Yun Chee

Regulatory Concerns and Investigation Launch

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Italian energy contractor Saipem's merger with Norwegian peer Subsea 7 may lead to price hikes and less innovation, EU antitrust regulators warned on Wednesday as they opened a full-scale investigation.

Scope and Impact of the Merger

The deal announced in February last year would create a leading global player in offshore energy services, from drilling and engineering to laying subsea infrastructure for offshore oil and gas projects. Both companies operate a fleet of vessels for these services.

The European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, said the deal may have a significant impact on competition in some offshore engineering and construction service markets, confirming a Reuters story.

Potential Market Effects

"The transaction may lead to the loss of significant competition in the market for SURF services, possibly with higher prices and reduced innovation as a result," the Commission said in a statement.

Understanding SURF Services

SURF refers to subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines which is the subsea infrastructure that connects offshore wells, located as deep as thousands of metres below sea level, to production facilities above the surface.

Next Steps and Possible Remedies

The Commission set a November 26 deadline for its decision on whether to clear the deal.

The companies could offer to reduce their capacity or sell some of their vessels to ease competition concerns, one source told Reuters earlier this month.

Customer Base and Industry Reach

Saipem's customers include Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and other national energy while Subsea 7's customer base is more focussed on international oil firms such as BP and Equinor.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The merger could create a dominant player in offshore energy services, especially SURF segments, prompting EU concerns over price hikes and reduced innovation (live.euronext.com).
  • A full EU antitrust probe has been opened as of July 22, 2026, with a November 26 deadline for a decision; similar inquiries are underway in Australia and Brazil (saipem.com).
  • Turkish competition approval clears one hurdle, but regulators remain wary; remedies like vessel divestments or capacity reductions may be required to address competition concerns (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU antitrust regulators investigating the Saipem-Subsea 7 deal?
EU regulators are concerned the merger may reduce competition, resulting in higher prices and less innovation in offshore engineering services.
What market does the Saipem-Subsea 7 merger affect?
The deal impacts the offshore energy services market, particularly SURF (subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines) services.
When will the European Commission decide on the merger?
The Commission has set a November 26 deadline to decide whether to clear the Saipem-Subsea 7 merger.
What solutions might Saipem and Subsea 7 offer regulators?
The companies could reduce capacity or sell vessels to address competition concerns raised by the EU.
Who are the main customers of Saipem and Subsea 7?
Saipem serves clients like Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, and ADNOC, while Subsea 7 serves international oil firms such as BP and Equinor.

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