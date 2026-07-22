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Dassault Aviation posts jump in first-half sales and profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dassault Aviation posts jump in first-half sales and profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Dassault Aviation Sees Strong First-Half Profit and Sales Growth in 2024

First-Half 2024 Financial Performance Overview

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French planemaker Dassault Aviation on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings and kepts targets unchanged as global military spending accelerates and the defence sector is pressed to reduce record order backlogs. 

Key Financial Highlights

Operating Income and Sales Growth

The maker of Rafale warplanes and Falcon business jets reported first-half adjusted operating income up 83% year on year at €330 million ($376.5 million) on net sales that rose 46% to €4.16 billion.

Order Intake

The company generated new orders worth €2.88 billion, down from €8.08 billion a year earlier.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8766 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Florence LoèveEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong rebound in H1 2026 profitability and sales—operating income up 83%, net sales up 46% year‑on‑year.
  • Order intake fell sharply compared to last year’s exceptional €8.08 billion first‑half level, now €2.88 billion.
  • Dassault’s growth is buoyed by accelerating global defence spending and production ramp‑up for Rafale and Falcon aircraft, amid major developments such as potential large Rafale orders from India and expansion of Make‑in‑India manufacturing initiatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Dassault Aviation's first-half profit increase?
Dassault Aviation's adjusted operating income rose 83% year on year to €330 million in the first half.
What were Dassault Aviation's net sales in the first half?
Net sales increased 46% year on year to €4.16 billion in the first half.
What was the value of new orders for Dassault Aviation this year?
Dassault Aviation secured new orders worth €2.88 billion, down from €8.08 billion a year earlier.
Did Dassault Aviation change its targets for the year?
Dassault Aviation kept its targets unchanged for the year despite increasing profit and sales.

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