Dassault Aviation Sees Strong First-Half Profit and Sales Growth in 2024
First-Half 2024 Financial Performance Overview
PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French planemaker Dassault Aviation on Wednesday reported higher first-half earnings and kepts targets unchanged as global military spending accelerates and the defence sector is pressed to reduce record order backlogs.
Key Financial Highlights
Operating Income and Sales Growth
The maker of Rafale warplanes and Falcon business jets reported first-half adjusted operating income up 83% year on year at €330 million ($376.5 million) on net sales that rose 46% to €4.16 billion.
Order Intake
The company generated new orders worth €2.88 billion, down from €8.08 billion a year earlier.
Exchange Rate Reference
($1 = 0.8766 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Florence LoèveEditing by David Goodman)