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Ford and Geely strike deal for EV production at Spanish plant, ABC reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ford and Geely strike deal for EV production at Spanish plant, ABC reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Ford and Geely Agree on Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Deal in Spain

Landmark Partnership and Its Implications

Details of the Agreement

LISBON/MADRID, July 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor and China's Geely have struck a landmark deal under which the U.S. automaker will sell part of its Almussafes plant near Valencia, paving the way for Geely to manufacture electric vehicles in Spain, ABC newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Announcement and Official Statements

Citing sources familiar with the matter, ABC said the announcement is expected during a visit to the Almussafes plant on Thursday by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick.

Ford and Geely did not immediately respond to requests for comment emailed outside regular business hours.

Strategic Benefits for Both Companies

Geely's Expansion into Europe

ABC said the deal would give Geely, owner of brands including Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, a manufacturing base inside the European Union, helping it to avoid EU tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China while providing direct access to the European market.

Ford's Cost Reduction and Job Security

For Ford, the deal would cut fixed costs through the shared use of factory infrastructure while helping to safeguard jobs and production at Almussafes, the future of which has been clouded by the phasing out of several models and its dependence on its Kuga model.

Future Production Plans

The newspaper said the agreement would allow Geely to produce its EX2 electric vehicle at Almussafes.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Victoria WalderseeEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Geely will produce its EX2‑derived EV (likely branded “E2” in Europe) at Ford’s Almussafes plant, securing an EU manufacturing base to avoid import tariffs (elpais.com)
  • The deal helps Ford reduce surplus capacity and fixed costs, while safeguarding jobs amid declining model range at Almussafes (soymotor.com)
  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick are expected to formalize the announcement during a July 23 visit to the plant (eldiario.es)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main outcome of the Ford and Geely deal?
Ford will sell part of its Almussafes plant to Geely, enabling electric vehicle production in Spain.
Why is the deal important for Geely?
It provides Geely with a manufacturing base within the European Union, helping avoid EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
How does the agreement benefit Ford?
The deal helps Ford reduce fixed costs, share factory infrastructure, and safeguard jobs at the Almussafes plant.
What electric vehicle will Geely produce at the Almussafes plant?
Geely plans to manufacture its EX2 electric vehicle at the Almussafes plant.
Who is expected to announce the deal officially?
The announcement is expected during a visit by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ford Europe President Jim Baumbick.

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