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Finance

Portugal to use $875 million from Novo Banco sale to pay down debt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Portugal Directs $875 Million from Novo Banco Sale Toward Debt Reduction

Portugal's Strategic Use of Novo Banco Sale Proceeds

Background of the Novo Banco Sale

LISBON, July 22 (Reuters) - Portugal will use the net proceeds of 766.9 million euros ($875.11 million) from the sale of its stake in Novo Banco to France's Groupe BPCE to pay down public debt, according to an order signed by the finance minister and published on Wednesday.

Details of the Acquisition

• BPCE completed the acquisition of Portugal's Novo Banco in April for a final price of 6.7 billion euros ($7.65 billion), buying the lender created from the good assets of collapsed Banco Espirito Santo (BES) following its 2014 state-backed rescue.

Stakeholders Involved in the Transaction

• The Portuguese state and the banking resolution fund, which then owned 11.5% and 13.5% of Novo Banco respectively, sold their stakes alongside U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, which held the remaining 75% of Portugal's fourth-largest lender.

Financial Impact and Debt Reduction

• In the order, published in the official gazette on Wednesday, Finance Minister Joaquim Miranda Sarmento said that the sale had "enabled a significant recovery of the public funds used in Novo Banco's restructuring."

• The 766.9 million euros in net proceeds received by the state from the sale "shall be used to pay down public debt," the order said.

Projected Changes in Public Debt

• The government expects the country's public debt ratio to fall to 87.8% of gross domestic product this year from 89.7% in 2025, extending a sharp decline from a pandemic-era peak of 135.2% in 2020.

Broader Implications for the Portuguese Banking Sector

• The order said BPCE's acquisition of Novo Banco reinforced the French banking group's commitment to Portugal, "particularly through supporting and financing households, companies and the broader economy, while preserving competition in the Portuguese banking sector."

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • The €766.9 million net proceeds confirm significant recovery of public funds used in Novo Banco’s restructuring and will be allocated toward paying down Portugal’s public debt (portugal.gov.pt).
  • Public debt declined to a historic low of 89.7% of GDP in 2025 and is forecast to fall further to around 87.8% in 2026, marking the first time below 90% since 2009 (portugal.gov.pt).
  • BPCE’s acquisition of Novo Banco for €6.7 billion strengthens its strategic presence in Portugal, highlighting commitment to supporting households, businesses and preserving competition in the banking sector (novobanco.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Portugal receive from the Novo Banco sale?
Portugal received 766.9 million euros ($875.11 million) from the sale of its stake in Novo Banco.
Who acquired Novo Banco in the latest sale?
France's Groupe BPCE acquired Novo Banco for a final price of 6.7 billion euros.
How will Portugal use the proceeds from the Novo Banco sale?
The net proceeds will be used to pay down Portugal's public debt.
What impact will this sale have on Portugal's public debt ratio?
The government expects the public debt ratio to fall to 87.8% of GDP in 2024 from 89.7% in 2025.
What is Groupe BPCE's commitment after acquiring Novo Banco?
BPCE has pledged to support and finance households, companies, and the broader Portuguese economy.

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