Amazon and Italian Unions Reach First National Workers’ Rights Agreement

Historic Labor Agreement Between Amazon and Italian Unions

Overview of the Agreement

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Italian unions have signed an agreement with Amazon.com covering leave, employee rights and video surveillance, the unions and the US e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

Key Provisions of the Deal

National Coverage and Union Collaboration

• The Filt CGIL, Fit CISL and Uiltrasporti unions said 57 sites operating in Italy were covered in the deal struck with Amazon Italia Transport and Amazon Italia Logistica and hailed it as the first such national collective agreement reached with Amazon in any country.

Video Surveillance and Employee Privacy

• Regarding video surveillance, the unions said it has been agreed that images cannot be used for disciplinary purposes.

Parental Leave Flexibility

• Employees have been granted the right to take parental leave in increments as small as a single hour, the unions added.

Statements from Amazon and the Unions

Amazon’s Response

• "We welcome the agreement reached with the trade unions, which introduces new tools for flexibility and work-life balance and enhances existing ones," Amazon said in a statement.

Background and Previous Agreements

Building on the 2021 Protocol

• The agreement builds on an initial protocol signed with Amazon in 2021.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)