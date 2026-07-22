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Amazon agrees workers' rights deal with Italian unions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Amazon agrees workers' rights deal with Italian unions 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Amazon and Italian Unions Reach First National Workers’ Rights Agreement

Historic Labor Agreement Between Amazon and Italian Unions

Overview of the Agreement

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Italian unions have signed an agreement with Amazon.com covering leave, employee rights and video surveillance, the unions and the US e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

Key Provisions of the Deal

National Coverage and Union Collaboration

• The Filt CGIL, Fit CISL and Uiltrasporti unions said 57 sites operating in Italy were covered in the deal struck with Amazon Italia Transport and Amazon Italia Logistica and hailed it as the first such national collective agreement reached with Amazon in any country.

Video Surveillance and Employee Privacy

• Regarding video surveillance, the unions said it has been agreed that images cannot be used for disciplinary purposes.

Parental Leave Flexibility

• Employees have been granted the right to take parental leave in increments as small as a single hour, the unions added.

Statements from Amazon and the Unions

Amazon’s Response

• "We welcome the agreement reached with the trade unions, which introduces new tools for flexibility and work-life balance and enhances existing ones," Amazon said in a statement.

Background and Previous Agreements

Building on the 2021 Protocol

• The agreement builds on an initial protocol signed with Amazon in 2021.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon Italy has agreed its first global national collective agreement, covering 57 sites across the country (rainews.it)
  • Video surveillance is restricted: recorded images cannot be used for disciplinary action (rainews.it)
  • Workers gain flexible parental leave (as small as one hour), solidarity vacation and enhanced protections from the CCNL logistics contract, including full pay during serious illness for up to 18 months (rainews.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the new agreement between Amazon and Italian unions cover?
The agreement covers employee leave, workers' rights, and rules on video surveillance at Amazon sites in Italy.
How many Amazon sites in Italy are included in the deal?
57 Amazon sites operating in Italy are covered by the new agreement.
What are the new rules on video surveillance for Amazon workers?
The agreement states that video surveillance images cannot be used for disciplinary purposes.
What new parental leave rights were granted to Amazon employees?
Employees can now take parental leave in increments as small as a single hour.
Is this the first national collective agreement between Amazon and a union?
Yes, this is the first national collective agreement Amazon has reached with unions in any country.

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