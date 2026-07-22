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UK finance app Revolut says secondary share sale is underway - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK finance app Revolut says secondary share sale is underway

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Revolut Launches Secondary Share Sale, Firm Valued at $115 Billion

Key Details of Revolut's Secondary Share Sale

July 22 (Reuters) - Europe's most valuable financial technology firm Revolut's secondary share sale is underway, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Valuation and Share Price

• The sale will value each share of the British finance app at $2,017, giving the company a $115 billion valuation, a Bloomberg report said on Wednesday, citing an internal message to staff.

Company Response

• Revolut's spokesperson declined to comment on the details of the share sale, but said the company would provide an update once it was completed.

Sale Structure and Previous Transactions

• The fintech firm was targeting selling at least $750 million worth of shares in a secondary sale, according to media reports in June.

Previous Share Sale

• Late last year, Revolut confirmed it had completed a secondary share sale valuing it at $75 billion, making the 11-year-old business worth more than many publicly listed banks, including Barclays and France's Societe Generale.

Purpose of Secondary Sales

• Secondary sales allow employees and early investors to sell shares in private companies before a public listing.

About Revolut

• Founded in 2015, Revolut is one of the most successful European fintech companies, with no physical bank branches.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • The $2,017 per-share price implies a $115 billion company valuation, substantially above the prior $75 billion mark (investing.com).
  • Secondary share sales allow employees and early investors to cash out before an IPO, a strategy Revolut has repeatedly employed (sahmcapital.com).
  • Revolut’s escalating valuation—from $45 billion in August 2024 to now $115 billion—reflects rapid growth and anticipation of its banking license and eventual IPO (capitalistlog.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest valuation of Revolut after the secondary share sale?
Revolut is valued at $115 billion after the ongoing secondary share sale.
How much is each Revolut share being valued at in the current sale?
Each Revolut share is valued at $2,017 in the current secondary share sale.
How much worth of shares is Revolut targeting for the secondary sale?
Revolut is targeting at least $750 million worth of shares in the secondary sale.
What is a secondary share sale?
A secondary share sale allows employees and early investors to sell shares in private companies before a public listing.
When was Revolut founded?
Revolut was founded in 2015.

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