Revolut Launches Secondary Share Sale, Firm Valued at $115 Billion

Key Details of Revolut's Secondary Share Sale

July 22 (Reuters) - Europe's most valuable financial technology firm Revolut's secondary share sale is underway, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

Valuation and Share Price

• The sale will value each share of the British finance app at $2,017, giving the company a $115 billion valuation, a Bloomberg report said on Wednesday, citing an internal message to staff.

Company Response

• Revolut's spokesperson declined to comment on the details of the share sale, but said the company would provide an update once it was completed.

Sale Structure and Previous Transactions

• The fintech firm was targeting selling at least $750 million worth of shares in a secondary sale, according to media reports in June.

Previous Share Sale

• Late last year, Revolut confirmed it had completed a secondary share sale valuing it at $75 billion, making the 11-year-old business worth more than many publicly listed banks, including Barclays and France's Societe Generale.

Purpose of Secondary Sales

• Secondary sales allow employees and early investors to sell shares in private companies before a public listing.

About Revolut

• Founded in 2015, Revolut is one of the most successful European fintech companies, with no physical bank branches.

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)