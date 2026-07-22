Valeo first-half sales fall, but beat market expectations

Valeo’s First-Half 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Sales Results and Market Comparison

July 22 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Valeo reported a 2.6% fall in first-half sales on Thursday, but outperformed a weakening automotive market, improved profitability and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Sales totalled 10.38 billion euros ($11.85 billion) in the first six months of the year, above the 10.33 billion euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

Currency Effects and Revenue Growth

Excluding currency effects, revenue rose 0.7%, outperforming a 1% decline in global automotive production forecast by S&P Global Mobility.

Valeo said adverse currency movements, mainly linked to the U.S. dollar and Asian currencies, weighed on reported sales.

Profitability and Cash Flow Improvements

Operating Margin and Free Cash Flow

The group's operating margin rose to 5.0% from 4.5% a year earlier, while free cash flow increased to 242 million euros from 100 million euros.

Division Performance: Brain Division

Margin improvement was driven chiefly by Valeo's Brain division, which includes advanced driver-assistance systems, thermal management and powertrain activities.

Debt Reduction and Future Guidance

"That's very significant. It enables us to reduce our debt by nearly 200 million euros over six months, down to 3.8 billion euros," Chief Executive Christophe Périllat told journalists.Valeo confirmed its 2026 guidance.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8763 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)