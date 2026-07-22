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Porsche plans another 5,000 job cuts, German media report - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Porsche plans another 5,000 job cuts, German media report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Porsche Plans to Cut Another 5,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring

Porsche's Redundancy Programme and Restructuring Measures

Background of the Job Cuts

BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Porsche could double its current redundancy programme with plans to cut another 5,000 jobs, German media reported on Wednesday, as the German carmaker's supervisory board met to discuss restructuring measures.

Details from Media Reports

The figure was reported by Manager Magazin, citing unnamed sources. The Bild newspaper reported that CEO Michael Leiters planned to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2035.

Company Response

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Tom Sims)

Key Takeaways

  • Manager Magazin reports Porsche may slash up to 5,000 more jobs; Bild cites CEO Michael Leiters eyeing 5,000–6,000 cuts by 2035, and the supervisory board is reviewing the plan as part of restructuring talks. (Manager Magazin via Tagesschau today; Bild report) (tagesschau.de)
  • This potential second round of cuts would double the existing redundancy programme, which has already seen more than 500 jobs eliminated from subsidiaries like Cellforce, eBike Performance, and Cetitec. (newsroom.porsche.com)
  • The job cull aligns with Porsche’s newly unveiled Strategy 2035—which hinges on simplifying operations, reducing derivative complexity, and reinforcing the brand’s core sports-car DNA to restore profitability amid mounting industry pressures. (newsroom.porsche.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many additional jobs might Porsche cut?
Porsche is reportedly planning to cut another 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by 2035.
Why is Porsche planning job cuts?
The job cuts are part of Porsche's broader restructuring measures discussed by the supervisory board.
Which sources reported on the Porsche job cuts?
Manager Magazin and Bild newspaper reported the potential job cuts, citing unnamed sources.
Has Porsche officially confirmed the new job cuts?
A spokesperson for Porsche declined to comment on the reported job cuts.

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