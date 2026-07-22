Porsche Plans to Cut Another 5,000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring
Porsche's Redundancy Programme and Restructuring Measures
Background of the Job Cuts
BERLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Porsche could double its current redundancy programme with plans to cut another 5,000 jobs, German media reported on Wednesday, as the German carmaker's supervisory board met to discuss restructuring measures.
Details from Media Reports
The figure was reported by Manager Magazin, citing unnamed sources. The Bild newspaper reported that CEO Michael Leiters planned to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs by 2035.
Company Response
A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Tom Sims)