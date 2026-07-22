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Finance

Swiss court orders fresh ruling for whistleblowers in multi-billion fraud case

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Legal Fraud Europe

Swiss Court Orders Fresh Ruling for Whistleblowers in Cum-Ex Fraud

Swiss Supreme Court Revives Case Involving Bank Secrecy and Cum-Ex Scandal

Background of the Case

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland's highest court has ordered a fresh ruling in the case of three men accused of breaching bank secrecy laws over leaked data that helped expose the cum-ex tax fraud scandal — one of Europe's largest financial crimes.

The three men, who are not named in the court document, were convicted in 2019 of charges including banking espionage and violating banking secrecy, a verdict that was overturned on appeal in 2021.

Legal Proceedings and Overturned Verdict

After years of further legal wrangling, the Zurich High Court eventually dropped the case, citing lengthy delays and finding the investigating prosecutor had been biased.

Following an appeal by the Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office, the Federal Supreme Court has now sent the case back to the High Court, ruling that neither the delays nor the alleged bias justified halting proceedings.

"The case is remanded to the lower court for a new decision," the Federal Supreme Court said.

Key Individuals and Charges

Involvement of Eckart Seith and Bank Employees

German press agency DPA said the case involved Stuttgart lawyer Eckart Seith, who faced charges after presenting German authorities with Swiss bank documents that triggered proceedings surrounding the illegal cum-ex transactions.

Two former German employees of Bank J. Safra Sarasin were also charged in the case, according to DPA.

Seith and his lawyers did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

Swiss Banking Secrecy Laws and Cum-Ex Fraud Explained

Strictness of Swiss Banking Secrecy

Swiss banking secrecy laws make it a criminal offence for bank employees or third parties to disclose confidential client information, with no exemption for exposing wrongdoing.

Mechanics of the Cum-Ex Fraud

The cum-ex fraud involves the complex stock trades where banks and investors would trade shares of a company rapidly around the time it paid out a dividend.

The goal was to trick the government into refunding a tax that was only paid once. The German finance ministry halted the practice that experts calculated had cost the treasury up to €12 billion.

European Legal Perspective

"The investigation of serious crimes, even by those bound by confidentiality, is desired and protected by the European legal order," Seith told German news agency DPA.

"I do not expect Switzerland to place itself outside the European legal order."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • In 2019, Eckart Seith and two ex‑employees of J. Safra Sarasin were convicted in Zurich for economic espionage and bank secrecy breaches; the convictions were overturned in 2021 due to alleged prosecutorial bias, and the case was later dropped due to procedural delays. (laregione.ch)
  • On July 22, 2026, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed the dismissal and remanded the case back to the Zurich High Court, ruling that the delays and bias allegations did not warrant ending proceedings. (laregione.ch)
  • Eckart Seith, considered a whistleblower in Germany for exposing cum‑ex tax fraud via Swiss bank documents, faces renewed trial in Switzerland alongside two former bank staff. (laregione.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cum-ex tax fraud scandal?
The cum-ex tax fraud scandal involves complex stock trades that tricked governments into refunding taxes only paid once, costing treasuries billions.
Why was the original case against the whistleblowers dropped?
The Zurich High Court dropped the original case due to lengthy delays and a finding of bias by the investigating prosecutor.
What did Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court decide?
Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court ordered the case to be sent back to the lower court for a fresh decision, saying delays and bias did not justify halting proceedings.
Who are the main individuals involved in the case?
The case involves Stuttgart lawyer Eckart Seith and two former German employees of Bank J. Safra Sarasin.
Are Swiss banking secrecy laws a barrier to exposing wrongdoing?
Swiss banking secrecy laws make it a criminal offence to disclose client information, even when exposing wrongdoing.

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