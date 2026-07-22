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Czechs may float 40% stake in Prague Airport in 2028, news agency CTK reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czechs may float 40% stake in Prague Airport in 2028, news agency CTK reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Czech Government May Sell 40% Stake in Prague Airport by 2028

Potential Privatization of Prague Airport

Government Plans and Timeline

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - The Czech government may float a 40% stake in Prague Airport (Letiste Praha) on the stock market in 2028, news agency CTK reported on Wednesday, citing Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Financial Motivations Behind the Move

The government has been looking for revenues to fill financing needs for its social policies, infrastructure projects and raising the defence budget, and has mentioned the operator of the Vaclav Havel Airport Prague as a candidate for potential privatisation.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Babiš announced in Parliament that the state could float 40% of Prague Airport via an IPO, aiming to generate “tens of billions” in revenues (seznamzpravy.cz).
  • Prague Airport delivered strong financial performance in 2025, with EBITDA rising to CZK 5.1 billion and net profit at CZK 3.2 billion, supporting the case for a privatization move (prg.aero).
  • The government’s plan aligns with ongoing infrastructure modernization at the airport and broader fiscal needs including defense and social programs (prg.aero).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Prague Airport may be floated by the Czech government?
The Czech government may float a 40% stake in Prague Airport on the stock market.
When could the Prague Airport stake be offered on the stock market?
The potential floatation of the stake could happen in 2028.
Why is the Czech government considering floating a stake in Prague Airport?
The government seeks new revenues to fund social policies, infrastructure, and defence budget increases.
Who reported on the possible Prague Airport stake sale?
The news was reported by Czech news agency CTK, citing Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

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