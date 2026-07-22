Czech Government May Sell 40% Stake in Prague Airport by 2028
Potential Privatization of Prague Airport
Government Plans and Timeline
PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - The Czech government may float a 40% stake in Prague Airport (Letiste Praha) on the stock market in 2028, news agency CTK reported on Wednesday, citing Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
Financial Motivations Behind the Move
The government has been looking for revenues to fill financing needs for its social policies, infrastructure projects and raising the defence budget, and has mentioned the operator of the Vaclav Havel Airport Prague as a candidate for potential privatisation.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)