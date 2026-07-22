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Italy optimistic about downward revision of 2025 deficit, minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy optimistic about downward revision of 2025 deficit, minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Italy Expects Downward Revision of 2025 Budget Deficit, Aiming for EU Compliance

Italy's Fiscal Outlook and EU Deficit Compliance Efforts

By Giuseppe Fonte

Optimism Over Deficit Revision

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - Italy is "cautiously optimistic" about a downward revision of its 2025 deficit, the economy minister said on Wednesday, reviving hopes that the country might later this year exit a European Union infringement procedure for its excessive budget deficit.

Upcoming Eurostat Data and Deficit Targets

Eurostat will publish revised data on member states' 2025 deficits in September. Italy has said for weeks that it hoped for an adjustment to take it to just under 3% of GDP from the 3.1% Rome's statistics bureau ISTAT first estimated in March.

Implications for EU Excessive Deficit Procedure

A lower deficit within the EU's 3% of GDP key ceiling, as the government had previously targeted for 2025, would allow Italy to exit an EU Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) this year, provided Brussels is convinced the improvement in its accounts is persistent.

"With cautious optimism, we await the assessments of the relevant authorities," Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament on Wednesday.

Factors Influencing the Deficit

Impact of Tax Incentives and Illicit Activities

The 2025 deficit factors in the negative impact on state coffers of €8.4 billion in unexpected home renovation tax incentives, a figure Giorgetti said could be trimmed since part of the spending was linked to "illicit activities."

"For these reasons, the [deficit] estimate may be lowered when updated figures are published on September 22," he said.

Multi-Year Budget Framework

Under the latest multi-year budget framework unveiled in April, Italy targeted a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 2.9% this year and 2.8% in 2027.

EU Rules and Future Economic Outlook

Invoking the EU "Escape Clause"

Italy also said it planned to invoke the European Union's so-called "escape clause" from the bloc's budget rules aimed at boosting defence spending and softening energy costs, a decision whose timing could affect the exit from the EDP.

"Parliament will shortly issue guidance to the government" on the clause, Giorgetti said.

Economic Growth and Fuel Duties

The minister also said the latest available information did not alter the economic outlook laid out by the government in April, which pointed to 0.6% growth both this year and next, while adding Rome could restore an excise duty cut on fuels, should petrol and diesel prices remain high.

(Reporting by Giuseppe FonteEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy currently expects a downward revision of its 2025 deficit—potentially to just under 3% of GDP—from the initial 3.1% estimate by ISTAT, allowing possible exit from the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure. (investing.com)
  • The European Commission forecasts deficits of 2.9% of GDP for both 2026 and 2027, reinforcing the outlook for compliance with EU fiscal rules. (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu)
  • The ‘escape clause’ for energy and defence, plus corrections linked to unexpected tax incentives, may support a durable reduction—Eurostat’s revisions are due September 22, and the Commission has already flagged effective measures, though the EDP remains technically in place. (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Italy expecting a downward revision of its 2025 deficit?
Italy is optimistic that revised data may lower its projected 2025 deficit below the EU's 3% of GDP ceiling, raising the chance to exit the EU Excessive Deficit Procedure.
What impact could the lower 2025 deficit have for Italy?
If Italy's deficit falls below 3% of GDP, the country may exit the EU’s Excessive Deficit Procedure, pending a review by Brussels.
When will the revised data on Italy’s 2025 deficit be published?
Eurostat is scheduled to publish the revised deficit data for Italy and other member states in September.
How do home renovation tax incentives affect Italy’s deficit?
The €8.4 billion cost of unexpected home renovation tax incentives negatively affects the deficit, but may be reduced as some spending is tied to illicit activity.
What economic growth is Italy projecting for 2024 and 2025?
The Italian government projects economic growth of 0.6% for both 2024 and 2025.

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