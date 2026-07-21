GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
US military completes its latest strikes on Iran, marking the 10th successive night of attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

US military completes its latest strikes on Iran, marking the 10th successive night of attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Geopolitics

US Military Strikes Iran for 10th Night, Disrupting Oil and Financial Markets

Overview of Recent US-Iran Military Actions and Market Impact

By Kanishka Singh

Details of the Latest US Strikes

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Monday it finished its latest round of strikes on Iran, saying it hit Iranian military command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defense systems.

The U.S. Central Command made the announcement in a post on social media website X.

Duration and Objectives of the Strikes

• The latest round of U.S. strikes on Iran lasted about five hours, according to the U.S. military, marking 10 consecutive nights of American strikes on Iran.

• Washington said it is attempting to "degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz."

Background and Escalation of the Conflict

Origins of the Iran War

• The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host ⁠U.S. ​bases.

Regional Impact and Humanitarian Consequences

• U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon ​during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Effects on Oil and Financial Markets

• The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets.

US Political Response and Legal Considerations

US Troop Casualties and Political Statements

• U.S. troop deaths in the war rose to 17 over the weekend.

• On Monday, Trump vowed revenge against Iran after the deadly weekend for U.S. troops.

• In the past week, Trump threatened to expand ​the targets being ⁠struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges.

International Law and War Crimes Concerns

• The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

• After Trump's ​past threats to strike ​such targets, international ⁠law experts in the U.S. said earlier this year such attacks may amount to war crimes.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. military concluded its 10th straight night of strikes on Iran on July 20, focused on command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime assets, and air defenses to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com).
  • The operation lasted around five hours and is part of a sustained effort to degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial vessels (apnews.com).
  • U.S. troop fatalities reached 17 over the weekend, including losses in Jordan and Iraq, prompting President Trump to pledge that 'Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over' (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What targets did the US military strike in Iran?
The US military struck Iranian command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities, and air defense systems.
How long has the US conducted strikes on Iran?
The US military has carried out strikes on Iran for 10 consecutive nights.
What is the financial impact of the Iran war?
The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets.
How many US troops have died in the conflict so far?
US troop deaths in the war have risen to 17 as of the latest reports.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz significant in this conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial for commercial vessels, and the US aims to prevent Iranian attacks in this area.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BHP resumes negotiations with Port Hedland iron ore unions

BHP resumes negotiations with Port Hedland iron ore unions

Image for Asian stocks rise as Mideast mediation takes oil lower

Asian stocks rise as Mideast mediation takes oil lower

Image for Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions

Dollar near one-week high as markets grapple with Gulf tensions

Image for IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review

IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review

Image for Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes

Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes

Image for Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan's EEZ, Japan says

Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan's EEZ, Japan says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports
London Stock Exchange plans to launch round-the-clock trading next year, FT reports
Image for Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal
Airbus CEO says H1 deliveries consistent with annual goal
Image for Houthi Red Sea blockade would lift oil prices, but workarounds could limit impact
Houthi Red Sea blockade would lift oil prices, but workarounds could limit impact
Image for US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products
Image for Trading Day: War clouds darken 
Trading Day: War clouds darken 
Image for AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say
AerCap to order 15 Boeing 787, sources say
Image for French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s
French Parliament's committee approves social media ban for under-15s
Image for Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet
Factbox-Key ministers in new UK leader Burnham's cabinet
Image for UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal
UK's IP Group rebuffs Railpen's revised 71.3 pence proposal
Image for Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister
Former UK defence minister Healey named as new finance minister
Image for US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade
US senators at airshow to reassure foreign defense contractors, urge tariff-free trade
Image for UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering
UK's BT Group shareholder sells substantial position in $224 million offering
View All Finance Posts