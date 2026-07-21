US Military Strikes Iran for 10th Night, Disrupting Oil and Financial Markets

Overview of Recent US-Iran Military Actions and Market Impact

By Kanishka Singh

Details of the Latest US Strikes

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Monday it finished its latest round of strikes on Iran, saying it hit Iranian military command centers, missile and drone launch sites, maritime capabilities and air defense systems.

The U.S. Central Command made the announcement in a post on social media website X.

Duration and Objectives of the Strikes

• The latest round of U.S. strikes on Iran lasted about five hours, according to the U.S. military, marking 10 consecutive nights of American strikes on Iran.

• Washington said it is attempting to "degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz."

Background and Escalation of the Conflict

Origins of the Iran War

• The Iran war began when the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host ⁠U.S. ​bases.

Regional Impact and Humanitarian Consequences

• U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon ​during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Effects on Oil and Financial Markets

• The war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets.

US Political Response and Legal Considerations

US Troop Casualties and Political Statements

• U.S. troop deaths in the war rose to 17 over the weekend.

• On Monday, Trump vowed revenge against Iran after the deadly weekend for U.S. troops.

• In the past week, Trump threatened to expand ​the targets being ⁠struck in Iran to include energy plants and bridges.

International Law and War Crimes Concerns

• The 1949 Geneva Conventions on humanitarian conduct in war prohibit attacks on sites considered essential for civilians.

• After Trump's ​past threats to strike ​such targets, international ⁠law experts in the U.S. said earlier this year such attacks may amount to war crimes.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)