GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Chocolate maker Lindt may cut prices in some countries to stimulate growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Chocolate maker Lindt may cut prices in some countries to stimulate growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets global economy

Lindt Mulls Selective Price Cuts in Some Countries to Stimulate Growth

Lindt's Strategy and Market Outlook

By Paolo Laudani and Basile Day

Half-Year Results and Sales Performance

July 21 (Reuters) - Lindt could enact "selective" price cuts to boost sales volumes in the second half of 2026, a company spokesperson told Reuters, after the chocolate maker's half-year results raised some questions about its growth outlook.

The maker of Lindor pralines and gold-foil wrapped chocolate bunnies said on Tuesday that its organic sales grew 4.3%, at the lower end of its annual target range, as it raised its selling prices by 11.8% in the reporting period.

Impact of Price Hikes and Volume Strategy

With the effects of price hikes expected to wane in the second half, Lindt is seeking to drive up volumes in regions most affected by weaker consumer sentiment to meet its organic growth goal of 4% to 6%.

Targeted Measures and Regional Focus

"In those countries where we saw the biggest volume reaction, we go in with targeted pricing measures, price pack architecture, promotion, promotional activation, and even selective price decreases to counterbalance and to stimulate volume growth in H2," the spokesperson said, without naming any specific regions.

Regional Performance and Future Expectations

In Europe, organic half-year sales fell 2.1% due to a weaker Easter holiday season, muted consumer sentiment and reduced tourism from Asia and the Middle East. Lindt expects to see an acceleration there in the last six months of the year, the spokesperson said, but did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 organic growth was 4.3%, at the lower end of its 4–6% annual target, supported by an 11.8% price increase (live.euronext.com)
  • Company plans targeted pricing measures—including selective price decreases, promotions and packaging adjustments—to boost volumes in markets hardest hit by weakened consumer sentiment in H2 (live.euronext.com)
  • Europe underperformed with a 2.1% organic sales decline, weighed down by a weak Easter season and sluggish tourism, though hopes remain for acceleration later in 2026 (live.euronext.com)
  • Lindt had already trimmed its 2026 growth guidance from 6–8% to 4–6% due to geopolitical uncertainty and volume weakness in early 2026 (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • In price‑sensitive markets like Germany, Lindt has already reduced entry‑level prices earlier in 2026 after demand slumped, illustrating the constraints on its premium positioning (eurocommerce.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Lindt cut prices in some countries?
Lindt may implement selective price cuts in regions with weaker consumer sentiment to boost sales volumes in the second half of 2026.
How did Lindt's organic sales perform in the first half of the year?
Lindt's organic sales grew by 4.3% in the first half, at the lower end of its annual target range.
Which regions saw a decline in Lindt's sales?
Lindt experienced a 2.1% decline in organic half-year sales in Europe, partly due to muted consumer sentiment and reduced tourism.
What strategy is Lindt using to stimulate growth?
Lindt is considering targeted pricing measures, including price pack architecture, promotional activation, and selective price decreases.
What are Lindt's annual organic growth targets?
Lindt aims to achieve an annual organic growth target of 4% to 6%.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Tesla cash burn to test investor faith in AI bets

Tesla cash burn to test investor faith in AI bets

Image for Exclusive-Boeing asks US to intervene over record EU loan to Airbus

Exclusive-Boeing asks US to intervene over record EU loan to Airbus

Image for Pernod withdraws court challenge against $314 million India tax demand

Pernod withdraws court challenge against $314 million India tax demand

Image for Defence group Thales announces deal to supply optronics vision systems to Germany

Defence group Thales announces deal to supply optronics vision systems to Germany

Image for UK's new government seeks to boost fighter jet program with Canadian partnership

UK's new government seeks to boost fighter jet program with Canadian partnership

Image for French lawmakers vote on social media ban for children

French lawmakers vote on social media ban for children

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German firms' 'Made for Germany' investment initiative pledges €800 billion 
German firms' 'Made for Germany' investment initiative pledges €800 billion 
Image for Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says
Emirates expects Boeing 777-9 deliveries in second quarter 2027, president says
Image for Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast
Romania says ship heading to Ukraine struck off its coast
Image for Euro zone banks tighten credit access on war fears
Euro zone banks tighten credit access on war fears
Image for Analysis-Investors see pollution plan silver lining in EU carbon overhaul
Analysis-Investors see pollution plan silver lining in EU carbon overhaul
Image for UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule
UK pub group Marstons expects to hit margin targets ahead of schedule
Image for UK armsmaker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister
UK armsmaker stocks rise after former defence secretary appointed finance minister
Image for Mexican investor David Martinez sells 1.6% stake in Sabadell
Mexican investor David Martinez sells 1.6% stake in Sabadell
Image for UK's Revolution Beauty says first quarter 2027 ahead of expectations
UK's Revolution Beauty says first quarter 2027 ahead of expectations
Image for UK's Frasers boosts Hugo Boss stake over 30% mandatory bid threshold
UK's Frasers boosts Hugo Boss stake over 30% mandatory bid threshold
Image for In Gaza, a mother's hunt for water lays bare a worsening health crisis
In Gaza, a mother's hunt for water lays bare a worsening health crisis
Image for UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers
UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers
View All Finance Posts