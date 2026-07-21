Lindt Mulls Selective Price Cuts in Some Countries to Stimulate Growth

Lindt's Strategy and Market Outlook

By Paolo Laudani and Basile Day

Half-Year Results and Sales Performance

July 21 (Reuters) - Lindt could enact "selective" price cuts to boost sales volumes in the second half of 2026, a company spokesperson told Reuters, after the chocolate maker's half-year results raised some questions about its growth outlook.

The maker of Lindor pralines and gold-foil wrapped chocolate bunnies said on Tuesday that its organic sales grew 4.3%, at the lower end of its annual target range, as it raised its selling prices by 11.8% in the reporting period.

Impact of Price Hikes and Volume Strategy

With the effects of price hikes expected to wane in the second half, Lindt is seeking to drive up volumes in regions most affected by weaker consumer sentiment to meet its organic growth goal of 4% to 6%.

Targeted Measures and Regional Focus

"In those countries where we saw the biggest volume reaction, we go in with targeted pricing measures, price pack architecture, promotion, promotional activation, and even selective price decreases to counterbalance and to stimulate volume growth in H2," the spokesperson said, without naming any specific regions.

Regional Performance and Future Expectations

In Europe, organic half-year sales fell 2.1% due to a weaker Easter holiday season, muted consumer sentiment and reduced tourism from Asia and the Middle East. Lindt expects to see an acceleration there in the last six months of the year, the spokesperson said, but did not provide further details.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)