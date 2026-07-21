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BHP resumes negotiations with Port Hedland iron ore unions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BHP resumes negotiations with Port Hedland iron ore unions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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BHP Renews Talks with Port Hedland Unions as Iron Ore Workers Protest

Industrial Action and Negotiations at Port Hedland

Background of the Dispute

MELBOURNE, July 21 (Reuters) - BHP has entered discussions with combined unions representing workers at Western Australia's Port Hedland, the world's biggest iron ore export hub, the company and the unions said on Tuesday, with prospects of further industrial action if an agreement is not reached.

Port Hedland is a major artery for Australia's iron ore, through which $80 million of BHP's iron ore transits each day.

The world's largest listed miner has been in negotiations for more than seven months with unions representing approximately 450 operators and maintenance workers for a four-year enterprise agreement.

Recent Worker Protests

Strike Action at Port Hedland

On Thursday, "well over" 100 workers at its Port Hedland iron ore operations downed their tools for an eight-hour stoppage, according to a union estimate. BHP had no immediate comment.

Market and Investor Reactions

"It hasn't seemed to have disrupted operations too much at the moment," said portfolio manager Andy Forster of Argo Investments, which holds BHP shares.

"It's clearly concerning if it starts to lead to further action and more interruptions," he said, adding that for now, any impact appeared to be contained, and that BHP appeared hopeful an agreement could be reached.

Union Demands and Wage Issues

Union Wage Requests

The Electrical Trades Union, which represents electrical workers at Pilbara port, estimated that on average it was asking for an extra A$25,000 per worker for the 450 workers employed at the port.

Fly-in-Fly-out Roles and Wage Disparity

Fly-in-fly-out roles, where workers commute by plane to remote mine sites, missing family time, could no longer compete with city conditions, the ETU said in a statement. "In the past, workers could double Perth wages if they worked in the Pilbara ... This is no longer the case."

Its analysis found that wages for long-standing employees across BHP’s iron ore operations remained largely stagnant over the last five to six years, despite consistent corporate growth and rising living costs in regional and remote areas.

Workforce Equity Concerns

"In contrast, new hires are being offered higher rates to attract them to site, often creating a two-tiered workforce where experience is undervalued and equity is undermined," it said.

Escalation and Next Steps

Last week, electricians maintaining BHP's high-voltage power network in Western Australia's Pilbara region overwhelmingly backed strike action, escalating labour unrest. They will meet with BHP for talks on Thursday.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • BHP and Port Hedland iron ore unions resumed negotiations on July 21 after more than seven months of bargaining and a recent eight‑hour strike by over 100 workers (marketscreener.com).
  • Port Hedland is a critical export facility, handling around US$80 million worth of BHP’s iron ore daily and one of the world’s largest export hubs (marketscreener.com).
  • Unions demand an average A$25,000 pay rise amid claims that long‑standing worker wages have stagnated even as new recruits earn more, contributing to inequities and the push for a structured enterprise agreement (etunational.asn.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are BHP workers at Port Hedland striking?
Workers at BHP’s Port Hedland operations are striking over stagnant wages and seeking a new enterprise agreement that addresses pay and working conditions.
How many workers are involved in BHP’s Port Hedland negotiations?
Negotiations involve approximately 450 operators and maintenance workers at Port Hedland.
What is the economic impact of Port Hedland on BHP’s iron ore exports?
Port Hedland handles $80 million worth of BHP’s iron ore exports daily, making it a critical global export hub.
What wage increase are unions demanding for BHP workers?
Unions are asking for an additional A$25,000 per worker for the 450 workers employed at the port.
Is BHP’s iron ore operation disrupted by the strikes?
There have been some disruptions, but impacts currently appear contained, though further industrial action is possible if talks fail.

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