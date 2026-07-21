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Pernod withdraws court challenge against $314 million India tax demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pernod withdraws court challenge against $314 million India tax demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Pernod Ricard Drops Court Challenge Against $314 Million India Tax Demand

Overview of Pernod Ricard's Legal and Tax Dispute in India

By Aditya Kalra

Background of the Tax Case

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - France's Pernod Ricard has withdrawn a court challenge against India's demand of $314 million in back taxes for allegedly undervaluing Scotch whisky imports for years, an order shows, marking a new twist in a four-year-old investigation.

Significance of the Tax Dispute

The tax case is the biggest headache for Pernod in India, which contributes roughly 10% of its worldwide sales‌ and is its biggest market by volume. The dispute comes on top of an antitrust case and a separate ban in New Delhi city that Pernod is battling due to ​allegations of liquor policy violations, which it denies.

Details of the Court Challenge

Allegations and Pernod's Response

Pernod had challenged the September tax demand which alleged the company withheld the age and composition of its whisky imports, significantly reducing its 150% tariff outgo, Reuters reported in May.

Arguments Presented in Court

Seeking to quash the demand, Pernod argued in a New Delhi court that India had not provided it with investigation data during the probe which could have helped it defend itself.

Withdrawal of the Challenge and Next Steps

Pernod has now decided to withdraw the court challenge to "avail statutory alternative remedy of appeal" - which rests with the tax authority itself, the Delhi High Court judges wrote in their order released late on Monday.

Reactions and Further Developments

Pernod, the maker of Chivas Regal whisky and Absolut vodka, and Indian tax authorities did not respond to Reuters queries.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Pernod withdrew its Delhi High Court challenge to use statutory appeal mechanisms within tax authority.
  • India's ₹30 billion ($314 million) demand stems from allegations it withheld age and composition details to reduce high tariffs on Scotch imports.
  • The move comes amid broader pressures—including antitrust inquiries and liquor license bans—in India, Pernod’s largest market by volume.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pernod Ricard withdraw its court challenge against India's tax demand?
Pernod Ricard withdrew the court challenge to pursue a statutory alternative remedy of appeal through the tax authority itself.
What is the value of the tax demand against Pernod Ricard in India?
The tax demand amounts to $314 million and is related to alleged undervaluation of Scotch whisky imports.
What were the allegations against Pernod Ricard regarding its Scotch whisky imports?
Pernod Ricard was accused of withholding the age and composition of its whisky imports, which allegedly reduced its tariff obligations.
Which court was handling Pernod Ricard's tax dispute in India?
The dispute was being heard by the Delhi High Court, which noted Pernod Ricard has decided to seek an appeal with the tax authority.
What other challenges is Pernod Ricard facing in India?
In addition to the tax case, Pernod Ricard is facing an antitrust case and a ban in New Delhi related to alleged liquor policy violations.

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