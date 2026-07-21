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Morning Bid: Oil trumps AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Oil trumps AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Oil Takes Center Stage in Global Markets as AI Momentum Wavers

Market Dynamics and Influencing Factors

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee

Oil's Influence Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil, not AI, is driving global markets as investors struggle with contrasting signals: hopes of mediation in the fast-spreading war in the Middle East against the backdrop of escalating U.S.-Iran attacks in the five-month-old conflict.

Recent Movements in Oil Prices

Brent futures eased away from a one-month high on Tuesday as investors latched on to hopes of a resolution soon, but the market has been here before plenty of times since the war erupted, and the risk remains of another disappointment. [O/R]

Geopolitical Risks and Supply Concerns

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, a move that could lead to further oil supply shockwaves. But markets are focusing on news that Tehran had received a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire.

AI and Technology Stocks: Volatility Persists

Asian Markets React to Oil Price Changes

The drop in oil prices lifted sentiment, allowing traders to gorge on singed Asian chip stocks, taking South Korea's KOSPI up nearly 5% on the day. The index is still down 19% in July but up 62% in 2026 as worries around the AI trade linger ahead of the crucial earnings season.

Global Stock Volatility and AI Investment Concerns

Global stocks, led by chipmakers, have been hit by severe volatility in recent weeks as investors fret about high valuations, the pace of profit growth and whether the investment into AI infrastructure will yield tangible results.

European Market Sentiment and Currency Movements

Futures and Inflationary Pressures

European futures were 0.3% lower, indicating sentiment remains fragile as the recent escalation in hostilities has revived inflationary worries. Those worries have lifted yields and kept the U.S. dollar on a stronger footing.

UK Political and Economic Landscape

Challenges for the New Prime Minister

Meanwhile, Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, Andy Burnham, faces several challenges in his new role, from a sluggish economy to worries about fiscal discipline and the fallout from the Iran war.

Fiscal Policy and Market Reaction

Burnham said on Monday he would stick to the previous government's fiscal rules, although he would use any flexibility within them. That was enough for a sharp drop in sterling and British government bonds on Monday.

Key Events to Watch

Economic Data Releases

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Economic events: UK wage data for May, July ZEW sentiment survey data for euro zone and Germany

Corporate Earnings

Earnings: Julius Baer and Novartis

(By Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Houthi-imposed maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia risks disrupting global oil supply, especially through Bab el‑Mandeb Strait
  • A 10‑day ceasefire proposal from regional mediators to Iran fuels hopes of easing Middle East tensions, contributing to softer oil prices
  • South Korea’s chip-heavy KOSPI surged nearly 5% on revived investor appetite for tech despite lingering AI valuation concerns
  • European futures were modestly lower, reflecting fragile sentiment ahead of upcoming UK wage data, July ZEW surveys, and some caution over Britain's new PM Andy Burnham’s fiscal policy

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving global markets currently?
Oil prices and developments related to the Middle East conflict are the main drivers, overshadowing the impact of AI sector trends.
How have oil prices impacted investor sentiment?
A drop in oil prices lifted market sentiment, particularly benefiting Asian chip stocks, although volatility remains high.
What recent developments have influenced oil supply concerns?
Yemen's Houthis threatened a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, and mediators proposed a ceasefire to Iran, impacting supply risk perceptions.
How are European markets responding to recent events?
European futures were 0.3% lower, reflecting fragile sentiment due to the escalation in Middle East hostilities and revived inflation fears.
What challenges face the new UK government?
Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham, must address economic sluggishness, maintain fiscal discipline, and manage fallout from the Iran war.

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