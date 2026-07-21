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Statkraft CEO sees risk of prolonged higher power prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Statkraft CEO sees risk of prolonged higher power prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Statkraft CEO Sees Extended Period of High European Power Prices Due to Energy Risks

European Power Prices Remain High Amid Energy Market Uncertainties

By Nora Buli

OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - The war in the Middle East combined with low storage levels for both natural gas and in Nordic hydropower reservoirs could see European electricity prices stay elevated for longer, the CEO of Norwegian utility Statkraft said on Tuesday.

Statkraft Earnings Driven by Higher Power Prices

Earlier, the state-owned company, one of Europe's largest renewable energy producers, reported a rise in earnings on the back of higher power prices both in the Nordics and in Germany.

Global Energy Market Risks and Price Volatility

The flare-up of tensions in the Gulf meant uncertainty in the global energy market has increased with gas prices back at levels seen at the start of the U.S. war with Iran, Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal told reporters when presenting the earnings.

Future Price Risks and Industry Impact

"We see higher prices and a risk of higher prices also in the future," she said, adding that this could hurt the long-term competitiveness of European industry.

Vartdal declined to predict specific levels for power prices going forward.

Current Market Prices and Regional Differences

In the wholesale market, Nordic power for the fourth quarter was last trading at €86 per megawatt hour (MWh), while the German equivalent traded at €140.75/MWh, according to LSEG data.

Hydrological Balance and Norway’s Power Generation

Vartdal said that in Norway, little snow during the winter season had led to a tighter hydrological balance, which tracks available resources for hydroelectric power generation, the cornerstone of domestic electricity generation.

Southern Norway’s Hydrological Deficit

Especially southern Norway, which hosts the largest resources while subsea power cables link it to the continental European market, was at a hydrological deficit, she added.

Monitoring the Situation

"We are not very worried where we are now. There is still a good chance of a lot of rain throughout the autumn, but it is clear that it is important to monitor the situation," she said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical tensions in the Gulf elevate uncertainty, pushing gas and electricity prices higher—statements echo recent insights that the Iran conflict has driven near‑term price shocks in Europe’s energy markets (statkraft.com).
  • Low storage levels—for both natural gas and Nordic hydropower reservoirs—tighten supply and risk prolonging European electricity price volatility (statkraft.com).
  • Statkraft posted strong Q1 2026 earnings driven by elevated Nordic power prices and robust operations, although weaker hydrology and Middle East tensions continue to weigh on outlook (statkraft.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Statkraft's CEO expect higher electricity prices in Europe?
Combined effects of the Middle East war and low storage in gas and Nordic hydropower reservoirs could keep European electricity prices elevated.
How have recent events affected Statkraft's earnings?
Statkraft reported higher earnings due to increased power prices in the Nordics and Germany.
What specific market data was reported for power prices?
Nordic power for Q4 traded at €86/MWh, while German equivalent traded at €140.75/MWh.
What has caused a tighter hydrological balance in Norway?
Little snowfall in the winter led to less water in hydro reservoirs, tightening Norway's hydrological balance.
How might prolonged high power prices impact European industry?
Sustained high prices could hurt the long-term competitiveness of European industry by increasing operational costs.

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