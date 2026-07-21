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London's FTSE 100 climbs as oil prices ease; earnings in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 climbs as oil prices ease; earnings in focus 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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FTSE 100 Rises on Easing Oil Prices and Focus on Corporate Earnings

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi

July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday as reports of U.S.-Iran mediation efforts pushed oil prices lower, while investors assessed a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% to 10,552.50 points by 1000 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.5%.

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Developments

• Reports of diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran pushed oil prices off one-month highs, though concerns over energy supply disruption lingered after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a blockade of Saudi Arabia on Monday. [O/R]

Impact on Commodities and Sectoral Performance

• Precious metal miners led sectoral gains, up 3.1%, tracking a rise gold prices as easing oil prices boosted expectations of a more accommodative U.S. Federal Reserve policy path.[GOL/]

Corporate Earnings in Focus

• Investors also sifted through a fresh batch of corporate earnings for signs of how the Middle East conflict is affecting companies.

Company Highlights

Compass Group

• Compass Group shares fell 1.6% despite the catering giant reporting third-quarter organic revenue growth of 7.1%.

IQE

• IQE shares rose 20.2% after the UK semiconductor wafer maker raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.

Mitie and OCS Group International

• Mitie jumped 38.8% to the top of the mid-cap index after the British outsourcer agreed to be acquired by rival OCS Group International in a deal valued at about 3.1 billion pounds ($4.17 billion).

Economic Data and Political Developments

• Data showed Britain's labour market stabilised in the three months to May.

• “Looking at the bigger picture, the jobs market appears to have stalled. However, the fall in vacancy numbers has slowed and wage growth is still, just about, outpacing inflation," said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis.

• New Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed former defence secretary John Healey as finance minister, just weeks after he resigned from the previous government with a stinging rebuke of how the Treasury had fallen short on defence spending.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices eased on signs of U.S.‑Iran mediation, easing inflation fears and lifting gold‑linked stocks
  • Precious metal miners led gains (+3.1%) as lower oil boosted expectations of a more dovish Fed
  • Mitie surged ~38.8% on announcement of £3.1 bn takeover by OCS, while IQE jumped on upgraded revenue outlook; Compass Group slipped despite solid revenue growth
  • UK jobs data showed stagnating but stabilising labour market—wage growth steady at ~3.4%, unemployment holding at ~4.9% in three months to May, easing rate‑cut fears
  • Mitie’s proposed £3.1 billion acquisition by OCS is expected to complete in Q1 2027, offering shareholders ~218.5 pence plus up to 3.1 pence dividend, reflecting a significant premium

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 rise today?
FTSE 100 rose as reports of U.S.-Iran mediation eased oil prices and investors reviewed corporate earnings.
How did the Middle East conflict affect oil prices?
Diplomatic efforts calmed markets, pushing oil prices lower, despite lingering supply concerns from the region.
Which sectors led gains in the FTSE 100?
Precious metal miners led sectoral gains, benefiting from rising gold prices and expectations for a dovish U.S. Fed policy.
What were the notable stock movements in the FTSE 250?
Mitie surged 38.8% after its acquisition deal, while IQE jumped 20.2% following an upgraded revenue forecast.
What labour market trends were reported in the UK?
UK's labour market showed signs of stabilization, with wage growth still narrowly outpacing inflation.

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